“I Would Not Be Here Today If It Wasn’t for the PEACE Program” — Kezzian Herbert Speaks Out on Life-Saving Impact

In a powerful and emotional interview, Kezzian Herbert, a Cayon native, has publicly credited the PEACE Program for saving his life. Boldly declaring that he wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for the intervention of the program, Herbert’s testimony has sparked a new wave of appreciation for the controversial initiative.

Speaking with Pastor Lincoln Connor, Herbert did not mince words about the life-or-death reality many face in the streets. “If we were not afforded certain opportunities created by the PEACE Program, then I don’t think I would be here right now either. That’s just the real, hard reality,” he admitted, expressing gratitude for the program’s life-saving efforts.

Herbert condemned those who politicize crime, calling it “silly” and out of touch with the real situation on the ground. “People try to make crime political, and I think that’s just silly. People who do that are too politically emotional and not in tune with what is actually happening around us.”

While acknowledging the grim reality of rampant crime and ongoing violence, Herbert emphasized the importance of recognizing the success stories that the PEACE Program has produced. “We know crime is high, murders are rampant. But at the same time, we still have to appreciate that we have people who would have been out there with these same people who are doing that now—who aren’t there now. Like it or not, a big part of it is because of the PEACE Program. I am a product of the PEACE Program, and I will not shy away from that.”

Herbert’s bold statement adds a personal and heartfelt perspective to the ongoing debate surrounding the PEACE Program and its role in combating crime. His words resonate with those who have witnessed the positive impact the initiative has had on many individuals who might otherwise have been lost to violence.