Privy Council Showdown Looms as Court Clears Way for Major Social Security vs Bank Priority Battle in St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A high-stakes legal battle with major implications for banks, credit unions, mortgage holders, employers and the Social Security system in St. Kitts and Nevis is now headed toward the Privy Council after the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Court of Appeal granted conditional leave for FirstCaribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited to challenge a landmark ruling involving the Social Security Board.

The judgment, delivered on June 17, 2026, marks a pivotal development in a dispute that has placed a powerful legal question under the national spotlight: can unpaid Social Security contributions take priority over a bank’s secured mortgage interest when property is sold and the proceeds are being divided?

At the centre of the case is property formerly owned by Exclusive Retreats Limited, which was sold by FirstCaribbean International Bank for US$540,000 under the Title by Registration Act. The proceeds were paid into court, and the bank applied for the court to settle the scheme of division. Because the amount owed to the bank exceeded the sale price, the bank’s position was that no other creditor was expected to benefit from the proceeds.

But the Social Security Board stepped into the proceedings, asserting that Exclusive Retreats Limited owed it EC$757,697.92 for statutory obligations covering the period February 2005 to August 2011. The Board argued that provisions incorporated into the Social Security Act gave it a statutory priority right that should rank ahead of the bank’s secured mortgage.

That position was initially rejected by the High Court master, who found that the word “property” in the relevant Income Tax Act provision did not include real property, but instead referred to movable property, goods and chattels. The master also found that, even if real property was included, the Social Security Board’s claim did not outrank the bank’s secured creditor interest.

However, the Court of Appeal later reversed that decision. It held that “property” includes real property, applying the Interpretation Act, and concluded that the Social Security Board’s debt should be included in the scheme of division as a debt in priority to the bank’s claim.

FirstCaribbean then sought leave to appeal to His Majesty in Council, arguing first that it had an automatic right of appeal because the matter involved property and rights of significant value. In the alternative, the bank argued that the case raised questions of great general or public importance that should be determined by the Privy Council.

The Court of Appeal rejected the bank’s argument that it had an appeal as of right. The court found that the decision being challenged was interlocutory rather than final, because it arose from procedural proceedings involving joinder and the scheme of division, rather than a final determination ending the litigation.

But while the bank lost on that point, it won on the larger public importance argument.

In a significant finding, the Court of Appeal ruled that the proposed appeal raises important questions about how the Social Security Act, the Income Tax Act and the Tax Administration and Procedures Act interact. The court acknowledged that there is limited judicial authority on the issue and that clarity is needed on whether Social Security contributions can take priority over secured mortgage debts.

That finding is what opens the door for the Privy Council to examine the matter.

The decision could carry serious consequences far beyond the parties in the case. If the Social Security Board’s priority position is ultimately upheld, banks and other lending institutions may have to reassess how they evaluate mortgage security, employer debt exposure, foreclosure risk and recovery expectations. Credit unions, commercial lenders and real estate financiers could all be affected by the final outcome.

At the same time, the case has major importance for the Social Security Board’s ability to recover unpaid contributions. A ruling in favour of the Board could strengthen the enforcement framework available for protecting the Social Security Fund and recovering statutory debts owed by employers.

The Court of Appeal made clear that the case is not merely a private dispute between one bank and one statutory body. It said the matter touches the priority of mortgages held by secured creditors, including banks, credit unions and other credit institutions, and that commercial and banking law require certainty.

The court therefore granted conditional leave for the appeal to proceed to His Majesty in Council. The bank must provide security for costs in the sum of £500 within 90 days and take the necessary steps to prepare the record of proceedings within the required timeframe.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the legal stakes are enormous. The Privy Council may now be asked to settle a question that could reshape the balance between Social Security enforcement powers and secured lending rights in the Federation.

In plain terms, this case asks whether Social Security debts can move to the front of the line when mortgaged property is sold — even ahead of a bank that holds registered security.

That question now stands on the edge of the highest appellate stage, with the potential to influence not only this dispute, but the future of mortgage lending, debt recovery, statutory compliance and financial certainty across St. Kitts and Nevis.