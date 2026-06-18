ST.KITTS NEVIS EXCELLENCE ON A GLOBAL STAGE: Von Michael Martin Lands Prestigious ICC Leadership Post in Holland as Ambassador Henry-Martin Celebrates Son’s Global Milestone.

KITTIAN EXCELLENCE ON THE WORLD STAGE: Von Michael Takes Up Senior Finance and Budget Manager Post at the International Criminal Court in The Hague

The Hague, Netherlands, June 17, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating another powerful moment of national pride as Kittitian professional Von Michael assumes the prestigious post of Senior Finance and Budget Manager at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

The achievement marks a major international career milestone for Michael and places another national of the Federation in a high-level role within one of the world’s most significant justice institutions.

His mother, Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, expressed overwhelming pride in his accomplishment.

“My pride is immeasurable. His achievement reflects not only his exceptional work ethic and professional excellence, but also his humility and trust in the Supreme Provider,” Ambassador Henry-Martin said.

She added: “As he embarks on this important chapter, I wish him continued wisdom, grace, and even greater humility to crown future successes. Congratulations, Von! We celebrate you with immense pride and joy.”

Michael’s appointment is being hailed as a shining example of Kittitian talent rising to the highest levels of global service, finance, governance, and institutional leadership.

The ICC, based in The Hague, plays a major role in the international justice system, and senior financial management within such an institution carries immense responsibility, requiring discipline, technical expertise, accountability, and sound judgment.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Von Michael’s elevation is more than a personal triumph. It is a reminder that citizens of the Federation continue to distinguish themselves across the world through excellence, professionalism, and quiet determination.

From Basseterre to The Hague, another proud son of the soil has taken his place on the global stage.