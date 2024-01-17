Prime Minister Pierre Pledges to Rebuild Royal Saint Lucia Police Force Brick by Brick

Citizen safety and national security take center stage as Prime Minister Pierre embarks on a mission to reconstruct the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. The detrimental decision by the former UWP Administration to demolish the only detention facility in the city in 2020 left the nation vulnerable, causing overcrowding at police stations beyond the capital and straining essential police resources.

In response to this critical situation, Prime Minister Pierre took decisive action in his first year in office by initiating the Custody Suites Project. This visionary endeavor aims to create a larger and more advanced facility than its predecessor. Boasting eight state-of-the-art holding cells, the new structure will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern amenities, providing crucial support for police administration and operations in the capital.

The Custody Suites Project is not merely a reconstruction effort; it is a strategic move to end the operational disruptions and administrative challenges endured by the hardworking police officers for over three years. Prime Minister Pierre’s commitment to rebuilding the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force brick by brick reflects a dedication to enhancing citizen safety and fortifying national security, ensuring a resilient and efficient law enforcement infrastructure for years to come.