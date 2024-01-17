Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Caucus Stands Firm Against Governor’s Request for Additional Powers

Date: January 17, 2024

In a historic move showcasing unity and commitment to democratic principles, the Premiers, Deputy Premiers, and Government Representatives of Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, and the Turks and Caicos Islands convened for an emergency virtual meeting of the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Caucus on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The focus of this pivotal meeting was the request made by the outgoing Governor of the British Virgin Islands, H.E. John J. Rankin CMG, for additional powers based on his Fifth Quarterly Report on Governance Reform.

Questioning the Justification

The Caucus acknowledged the progress made by the duly elected Government of the British Virgin Islands and the Governor, emphasizing the remaining governance reforms to be completed. However, the representatives expressed concern over the Governor’s request for additional powers, particularly in areas where governance has already been devolved to the elected arm of government. The consensus among the Caucus members was that the Governor’s request is unjustified and unnecessary given the strides already taken and the Government’s commitment to completing governance reforms while upholding good governance.

Solidarity with British Virgin Islands

The Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Caucus stands in full solidarity and support of the Government and people of the British Virgin Islands. In a joint statement, they urged the United Kingdom (UK) Government to decline the Governor’s request for additional powers, asserting that such a move would be a step backward in the democratic governance of the British Virgin Islands and Overseas Territories.

Adherence to Joint Declaration for a Modern Partnership

The Caucus emphasized the importance of adhering to the Joint Declaration for a Modern Partnership agreed upon by the UK and Overseas Territories in December 2023. This declaration, rooted in democratic principles and consultation, should guide decisions that impact the governance and autonomy of Overseas Territories.

Timeline for Constitutional Restoration

In a further call to action, the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Caucus urged the UK Government to adhere to the timeline outlined in the Order in Council, scheduled to be lifted by May 2024. This timeline is pivotal as it marks the return of full, unfettered constitutional and democratic rights to the people of the British Virgin Islands.

Commitment to Support and Engagement

While expressing their commitment to a modern partnership with the UK, the Caucus pledged to remain engaged with the British Virgin Islands. Members of the Caucus are ready to provide assistance and support to the Government with the implementation of remaining governance reforms, should the need arise.

In conclusion, the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Caucus has unequivocally voiced its opposition to the Governor’s request for additional powers and, in doing so, reaffirmed its commitment to democracy, consultation, and respect for the rights of Overseas Territories. The outcome of this united stance will undoubtedly shape the future of governance in the British Virgin Islands and beyond.