Alphonso Bridgewater Honored with Prestigious Awards: A Beacon of Excellence in Caribbean Sports

The Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) has proudly extended its heartfelt congratulations to Alphonso Bridgewater, hailing him for his exceptional achievements and the recent conferment of two prestigious honors—the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) and The Companion Star of Merit (CSM) by St Kitts and Nevis.

These distinguished accolades are a testament to Bridgewater’s enduring commitment to sports and sports administration, marking a lifetime of contributions to the world of athletics. CANOC President, Keith Joseph, expressed admiration for Bridgewater, stating that his name has become synonymous with sports in the Caribbean.

Bridgewater’s most prominent role has been as the esteemed President of the National Olympic Committee of St Kitts and Nevis. In this capacity, he has embodied qualities of distinction, pride, and amiable leadership that have not only endeared him to the local sports community but have also resonated globally.

Joseph commended Bridgewater’s exceptional communication skills and profound insights into global sports matters, highlighting his humility and unwavering eagerness to assist others. Bridgewater’s dedication to the core values of sports and his readiness to confront challenges within the global sports framework make him a true ambassador of the sporting spirit.

Beyond the borders of St Kitts and Nevis, Bridgewater’s influence extends across the wider Caribbean region and the Americas. Serving as an Executive member of Panam Sports, he has played a crucial role in advancing the region’s sports agenda. Notably, Bridgewater successfully advocated for his nation to host the General Assembly of the Commonwealth Games Federation, a significant responsibility that reflects his commitment to elevating global sports interactions.

While the honors bestowed upon Bridgewater acknowledge his remarkable contributions to sports in St Kitts and Nevis, CANOC emphasizes that they extend far beyond the confines of the nation. These accolades symbolize the person Bridgewater has become—an exemplar for many, both within and outside the realm of sports.

“In extending their congratulations, CANOC acknowledges Bridgewater not only as a brother and a friend but also as an advocate for the best in all of us. He is recognized as an administrator par excellence and a profoundly committed character whose impact has been felt not only locally but also globally,” concluded the CANOC president.

Alphonso Bridgewater’s journey serves as an inspiration, showcasing that sports can be a powerful platform for fostering unity, understanding, and positive change, not only within nations but across borders. His recognition resonates as a celebration of excellence and a beacon lighting the way for future generations in the Caribbean sports arena.