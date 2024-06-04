MSR Media Files High Court Documents Against Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew

In a surprising turn of events, documents pertaining to a court case filed by MSR Media SKN Limited against Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew have been leaked to the public. The documents, dated May 22nd, 2024, reveal that MSR Media SKN Limited has filed a case in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the High Court of Justice, Saint Christopher and Nevis.

The case, identified by the number SKBHCV2024/0087, involves MSR Media SKN Limited as the claimant and Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, in his capacity as Minister of National Security of the Federal Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis, as the defendant. The documents indicate that the claim was submitted on May 22nd, 2024, at 13:46, with fees amounting to $52.00 paid.

The nature of the case is described as a “Fixed Date Claim for Judicial Review,” with MSR Media SKN Limited seeking an administrative order under Part 56 of the Civil Procedure Rules 2023, specifically an order for judicial review. The relief sought includes an order of mandamus directed to the defendant, requiring him to call in and cancel all certificates of citizenship granted to main applicants and their dependents who obtained citizenship of St. Kitts and Nevis through Alternative Investment Options granted to Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate Limited in connection with the construction of a prison at Estridge Estate, St. Kitts. Additionally, MSR Media SKN Limited seeks further relief as deemed just by the Court.

The documents explicitly name Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew as the defendant, indicating a direct legal challenge against him in his capacity as Minister of National Security. This development marks a significant legal maneuver against the Prime Minister and the government, raising questions about the implications and potential outcomes of the case.

As the public awaits further details and developments in this legal matter, it underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, as well as the role of media in upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the rule of law.