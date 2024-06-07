Dennis ‘Freddie’ Knight Elected as New President of SKNOC Following Passing of Alphonso Bridgewater

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) convened a brief yet meaningful General Assembly on the evening of June 6, 2024, to elect a new president in the wake of the passing of former President Alphonso Bridgewater. The assembly saw the unopposed nomination and subsequent election of Mr. Dennis ‘Freddie’ Knight, who has long served as Vice President under Bridgewater’s leadership.

In a smooth and unanimous process, Mr. Knight was declared the new President of the SKNOC, stepping into a role that carries significant responsibilities and expectations. In his acceptance speech, President Knight expressed his commitment to building on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor. He stated, “What has been established by Mr. Bridgewater and the teams that he has led has been very significant in the progress of sport. Not only sports within the Olympic Committee, but sport in general in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Knight’s vision for the future of the SKNOC is clear and ambitious. He emphasized the importance of transitioning from the established methods to new and innovative approaches in international sports. “I see one of the most important jobs that I have to do as president is to oversee that transition from the old way and what we’re doing now into a new way and the structure that we take on international sport. I look forward to asking some of you, and you agreeing, to work on some commissions so that all the work isn’t left up to, again, just the people that you see in front of you. And so that, in not too long from now, there will be that change which will take us forward,” he articulated.

With Knight’s acceptance of the presidency, the SKNOC now faces the task of appointing a new Vice President to fill the position left vacant by his promotion. The organization is poised to continue its mission under Knight’s leadership, embracing the future with renewed vigor and a fresh perspective on the development of sports in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The election of Mr. Knight marks a new chapter for the SKNOC, one that promises to honor the legacy of Alphonso Bridgewater while forging new paths and opportunities for athletes and sports enthusiasts throughout the nation. The committee and its members are looking forward to the progress and advancements that Knight’s presidency is expected to bring.

As the SKNOC navigates this transition, the sports community in St. Kitts and Nevis remains hopeful and supportive of the new leadership, anticipating a bright future filled with continued growth and international success.