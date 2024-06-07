Hon. Konris Maynard Joins Caribbean Postal Union Conference in Cayman Islands

### **Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis** – Hon. Konris Maynard continues his hectic schedule of overseas travel and regional engagements, currently attending the 26th Annual Caribbean Postal Union (CPU) Conference in the Cayman Islands. He is accompanied by the newly appointed Postmaster-General, Brent Zuma Hendrickson.The conference, held from June 3 to June 7, 2024, at the Grand Cayman Marriott Hotel, also includes the 20th Caribbean Council of Ministers for Postal Affairs (CCPMA) meeting. The event’s theme, “Promoting Inclusion – Reinforcing Relevance,” aims to address the evolving role of postal services in the Caribbean region.In total, 23 member countries are participating in the conference, which features more than 60 delegates, including ministers responsible for postal affairs, permanent secretaries, postmasters general, and other invited guests. The conference is an important platform for discussing strategies to foster inclusivity and enhance the relevance of postal services across the Caribbean.This event provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to engage with post office executives, Universal Postal Union (UPU) leadership, and private-sector stakeholders to shape the future of postal inclusion in the region. Sponsorship options are available, with discounts for Consultative Committee (CC) members. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Mr. Santosh Gopal, CC Vice-Chair, at santosh@ship2myid.com, with the CC secretariat in copy (cc@upu.int).Hon. Maynard’s participation in such key regional events highlights his commitment to advancing the postal sector and ensuring it meets contemporary needs while fostering inclusivity and relevance.