MARITZA BOWRY: THE WOMAN AT THE CENTER OF TDC’S RECORD-BREAKING $18 MILLION PROFIT SURGE



The quiet force of precision, integrity, and vision — how Chief Financial Officer and Director Maritza Bowry led one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ largest conglomerates to the most profitable year in its 50-year history.

A New Era of Corporate Excellence

When the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Trading and Development Company (TDC) announced its staggering $18 million in profits, the figure sent shockwaves across the Eastern Caribbean’s business community. Behind this historic milestone stood Maritza Bowry, the company’s long-serving Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director — a woman whose quiet but decisive leadership has shaped the company’s modern era of stability, innovation, and growth.

Bowry’s rise to prominence within TDC is neither sudden nor accidental. Since joining the company’s executive leadership team, she has been the financial architect of a series of disciplined strategies that modernized TDC’s operations, optimized its multi-sector portfolio, and positioned it as a benchmark for corporate governance and performance in the region.

Her record-breaking stewardship represents not only a triumph for the company, but also a powerful statement about the role of women in high-level corporate leadership in the Caribbean.

From Accountant to Architect of Profitability

Bowry’s academic foundation is formidable. A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting with a minor in Economics from the University of the West Indies, Mona, followed by a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, equipped her with both the regional grounding and international perspective to navigate the evolving world of Caribbean business. Her designation as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) underscores her global professional credibility.

Since being appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Bowry has managed TDC’s financial architecture with meticulous precision — overseeing finance, accounting, and credit functions across the company’s diversified subsidiaries. Her role spans retail, automotive, insurance, real estate, shipping, and more, making her one of the most influential financial strategists in the federation.

In 2015, TDC’s Board of Directors recognized her excellence with a landmark appointment — promoting her to Director of the Company, a move that solidified her influence over policy, governance, and long-term strategic direction.

A Leadership Philosophy Rooted in Integrity and Service

What sets Maritza Bowry apart is not just her technical expertise, but her leadership philosophy. Her younger sister, Zennieer Bowry, recently took to social media to celebrate Maritza’s critical role in TDC’s record-breaking year, offering rare insight into the principles that define her leadership style:

“Performative leadership is not productive leadership,” she wrote.

“Integrity in leadership is essential — do what is right even when no one’s looking.

Don’t think that women who have risen to the top echelons in corporate leadership have not experienced misogyny — because it comes in many forms.”

These reflections paint a portrait of a leader who has risen through competence and conviction rather than showmanship or privilege. Bowry’s success, her sister wrote, is grounded in compassion, accountability, and authenticity — traits that have made her both respected and relatable among peers and subordinates alike.

The Woman Who Turned Numbers into Narrative

Under Bowry’s financial stewardship, TDC didn’t merely achieve profit — it achieved purposeful growth. Her approach blended traditional fiscal prudence with forward-thinking adaptability. She is credited with improving cash flow systems, rationalizing expenses, and modernizing credit operations across subsidiaries, enabling TDC to thrive even amid global economic uncertainty.

Her analytical rigor and data-driven decision-making have positioned TDC as one of the most transparent and resilient public companies in the Eastern Caribbean. Colleagues describe her as “laser-focused,” “methodical,” and “unflinchingly fair” — qualities that have helped TDC weather market disruptions and emerge stronger with each financial year.

Championing Education and Opportunity

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Bowry’s influence extends into community development. She serves as Chairperson of the Michael L. King Scholarship Committee, a role through which she helps nurture the next generation of Caribbean leaders. Her commitment to education, equity, and empowerment mirrors the same principles that guide her corporate philosophy — that sustainable growth must be paired with social responsibility.

Breaking the Glass Ceiling, Quietly but Powerfully

Maritza Bowry’s success story is emblematic of a broader shift in Caribbean corporate culture — one that increasingly recognizes the value of women in executive leadership. In an environment historically dominated by men, Bowry has charted a path defined not by confrontation but by competence.

She embodies the new face of Caribbean leadership — one that balances financial acumen with empathy, ambition with accountability, and profitability with purpose.

A Legacy in Motion

As TDC celebrates its most profitable year ever, the spotlight naturally turns to its leadership. And while corporate announcements may emphasize collective effort, insiders and observers alike acknowledge that Maritza Bowry’s fingerprints are everywhere — on the systems, the strategies, and the standards that produced this unprecedented success.

In the world of Caribbean business, where few rise to such heights and fewer still sustain them with grace and integrity, Maritza Bowry stands as a model of excellence — a reminder that true leadership doesn’t shout; it delivers results.

By: SKN Times Business Desk