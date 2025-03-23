Cilia Davis Represents St. Kitts and Nevis in Austria for Hands-On Training in Food Authenticity

Seibersdorf, Austria – St. Kitts and Nevis is being proudly represented on the international stage as Cilia Davis, Head of the Food and Safety Research Department at the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards, participates in an intensive two-week training on food authenticity. The training, held at the Joint Centre for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), focuses on nuclear and isotopic techniques to ensure food quality, safety, and authenticity.

Davis, along with a colleague from the Bureau who serves as a chemist, joins representatives from other Caribbean nations in this crucial program aimed at combating food fraud and upholding international standards in food safety.

Speaking from Austria, Davis shared her enthusiasm about the experience:

“Hi everyone, Claudia Davis here, and I’m actually at the Joint Centre for the FAO and IAEA here inside the Seibersdorf, Austria. We’re participating in a two-week training on food authenticity, using nuclear and isotopic techniques alongside other complementary methods.”

She highlighted the importance of ensuring that the ingredients listed on food labels are indeed what consumers receive.

“We want to make sure that what is stated on the label is exactly what is in the package. The training has been fantastic so far, with a strong theoretical foundation followed by hands-on experiments, sample preparation, and analysis. We are learning from industry and research experts, gaining valuable knowledge to bring back home.”

As the first week of training concludes, Davis remains eager for the sessions ahead.

“First week is over, and then we head into next week. So far, so good, and I will check in with you all again soon!”

Her participation underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to food safety, quality assurance, and maintaining high industry standards. The training will equip Davis and her colleagues with advanced techniques to detect and prevent food fraud, strengthening the Federation’s regulatory framework and consumer protection measures.

Stay tuned for more updates as Davis continues her journey in Austria, representing our beautiful twin-island Federation with pride and dedication.