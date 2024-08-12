Father’s 17-Year Struggle: St. Kitts & Nevis Passport Still Elusive for Son After Nearly Two Decades

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a shocking tale of bureaucratic delay and frustration, Euen Herbert-Small, a native of St. Kitts and Nevis, has been waiting a staggering 17 years to secure a passport for his son, following an application made in January 2007.

Mr. Herbert-Small, who relocated to the UK in 2003, initiated the passport process for his son when the child was just eleven months old, under the guidance of government officials who insisted that completing the registration process was necessary to obtain the passport. Despite dutifully paying all required fees and persistently following up, Mr. Herbert-Small never received any confirmation of his son’s citizenship, let alone the passport.

In December 2007, a glimmer of hope appeared when he received an email from the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission in London. However, that hope quickly faded. The email, signed by then Deputy High Commissioner Jacinth L. Henry-Martin, revealed that his file was simply “awaiting the appropriate signature” from the Ministry of National Security. The High Commission, despite acknowledging his plight, expressed regret that they could do no more than alert the Ministry.

Fast forward to May of this year, and the nightmare resurfaced when Mr. Herbert-Small attempted to obtain a passport for his daughter to facilitate a summer visit to St. Kitts. To his disbelief, he was informed that he needed to apply for her citizenship—a requirement he fiercely contested, citing sections 91(b) and 90(a) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Constitution Order. When he challenged the legality of this demand, the government officer’s dismissive response, “This is what I was told,” only deepened his frustration and sense of injustice.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Mr. Herbert-Small lamented, “This reminded me of the application I made for my son in 2007 which never materialised. I have been through the illegal hostile environment of the Windrush Scandal in the UK and never once felt protected by my government when I reached out for help over the years. I was detained for 3 months in immigration detention in the UK without trial, charge, or conviction, and all the while in touch with our High Commission, not once did an officer from that embassy come to see me or offer legal representation.”

The longstanding issue exploded into public view when Mr. Herbert-Small called into Winn FM’s popular breakfast show, Island Tea. There, he highlighted his ongoing battle and accused the government of violating his and his family’s constitutional rights. Citing the landmark case of Brantley and others v The Constituency Electoral Boundaries Commission 2015 UKPC, Mr. Herbert-Small emphasized that the constitution is the supreme law, and any government policy contravening it is a direct violation of citizens’ rights.

His impassioned plea continued the following day on Winn FM’s Voices, where Mr. Herbert-Small again brought attention to the fact that 17 years have passed without the government finalizing his son’s citizenship. Despite assurances from the show’s host, DJ Jamsta, that “someone is listening,” possibly even Attorney General Garth Wilkin, Mr. Herbert-Small remains unconvinced and now believes that only legal action will compel the government to act.

“I am now taking legal advice with a view of seeking judicial remedy for these historical violations of my constitutional rights and those of my children,” Mr. Herbert-Small stated. “The constitution is not only a document which the government must follow, but also a document which protects the rights of the citizens from the harm of the government and the ministers and officials who carry out its functions. That is my firm belief.”

As Mr. Herbert-Small prepares to take his fight to the courts, his case serves as a stark reminder of the enduring challenges that some citizens face in securing their basic rights, even in the face of seemingly straightforward legal procedures.