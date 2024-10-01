ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DIPLOMAT HER EXCELLENCY ASHA DESOUZA HONORED FOR ROLE IN ADOPTING UN GLOBAL PACT FOR THE FUTURE

St. Kitts and Nevis is shining on the global stage as one of its diplomats, Her Excellency Asha Desouza, takes center stage in the realm of international governance. Recently appointed as Team Leader for Sustainable Development and Financing for Development at the Office of the President of the General Assembly for its 78th session, Desouza expressed immense pride in her involvement in the recent adoption of the Pact for the Future, alongside its vital annexes, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration for Future Generations.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Desouza reflected on the significance of this landmark achievement. “Just one week ago, the UN General Assembly adopted the Pact for the Future and its annexes,” she noted, adding, “I am deeply honored to have contributed to its adoption.”

Desouza emphasized the inspirational commitment made by 193 member states to advocate for reform in the international financial architecture, specifically calling on international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to address pressing global needs. She highlighted the importance of her direct engagement with key leaders, including the President of the World Bank and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who reinforced the necessity for institutional reform and progress toward sustainable development.

“These institutions have the capacity to truly transform our approach to sustainable development,” Desouza stated, underlining the urgent need to redirect financing to the most vulnerable populations as classified by multidimensional criteria rather than merely GDP statistics. With only five years remaining until the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she passionately called for genuine leadership to effect meaningful change, insisting, “prosperity for all is the ultimate goal.”

Desouza’s extensive diplomatic experience spans over six years, focusing on global health, foreign policy, human rights, and social development. Currently leading a team of advisers, she is dedicated to advancing sustainable development initiatives and strengthening the ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and international partners.

As she continues to champion critical issues on the global stage, Desouza’s contributions to the adoption of the Pact for the Future mark a significant milestone not only for her career but also for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and international cooperation.