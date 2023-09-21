SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY ALLIANCE TO BOOST AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS









Louisiana, USA, September 18, 2023 (PMO)- On Thursday, September 14, 2023, a government delegation from Saint Kitts and Nevis had the opportunity to take a comprehensive tour of the food production and research facilities and the medicinal marijuana growing, research, and quality control operations at Southern University (SU), Louisiana, United States of America (USA).



The delegation is comprised of Minister of Agriculture, et al., Hon. Samal Duggins; Her Excellency Dr. Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Miguel Flemming; Chief Executive Officer of the Marijuana Commission in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Garfield Alexander; and Technical Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Ronald King.





Saint Kitts and Nevis Delegation speaking with the Director of SU Agriculture Center Beef Cattle Research Institute, Dr. C. Patterson Bagley.



The delegation was afforded the opportunity to dialogue extensively with SU’s Heads of Agriculture and Food Production Operations, and the Heads of the University’s Medicinal Marijuana Operations. As Saint Kitts and Nevis moves toward greater food security, these dialogues are expected to aid with acquiring information necessary for the improvement of farming and animal husbandry practices, specifically for goats, cattle, hogs, sheep, and chickens. In addition, these dialogues are expected to provide information vital to the development of a local marijuana industry. The officials will also explore the possibility of future training opportunities for local farmers.



Hon. Samal Duggins, Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton, and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis are excited by the possibilities that the alliance with Southern University can bring for the Ministry of Agriculture and for Saint Kitts and Nevis as a whole.



