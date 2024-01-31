Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Engages in Key Talks with UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, orchestrated a crucial meeting with Mr. Didier Trebucq, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. The discussions during this meeting centered on fostering collaboration between the United Nations and St. Kitts and Nevis, with a particular focus on shaping a new UN Country Implementation Plan for the upcoming two years.**In addition to the Prime Minister, the meeting saw the participation of key figures instrumental in the discussions. Naeemah Hazel, the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Bjorn Hazel, Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, joined Dr. Drew in exploring avenues for enhanced partnership and cooperation.**Accompanying Mr. Trebucq were notable representatives, including Cosbert Woods, the UN Country Coordinator for St. Kitts and Nevis, and Uzumma Erume, an Economist and Development Coordination Unit Officer at the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office. This confluence of leaders and experts aimed to delve into comprehensive discussions that went beyond immediate concerns, encompassing broader developmental strategies and sustainable initiatives.**The meeting’s agenda covered various significant topics, reflecting the shared commitment to addressing challenges and seizing opportunities for the mutual benefit of St. Kitts and Nevis and the United Nations. The focus on developing a new UN Country Implementation Plan signifies a forward-looking approach, aligning efforts to achieve common goals over the next two years.**As the outcomes of this strategic meeting unfold, the collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United Nations is expected to yield positive impacts on the nation’s development, underlining the importance of international partnerships in advancing shared objectives.*