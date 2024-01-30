Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Joe’s Hill in Tortola: RVIPF Confirms Fatal Incident

*In a heart-wrenching incident, the Royal British Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) has officially confirmed the loss of two lives in a tragic accident that occurred on January 30 at the bottom of Joe’s Hill in Tortola.**The victims, identified as 32-year-old Henderson Legair and 23-year-old Kenroy Joseph, were in a sewage truck when, regrettably, the vehicle overturned and caught fire.**Kenroy Joseph, reportedly trapped inside the vehicle during the accident, was swiftly transported by ambulance to Dr. Orlando Smith Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was later pronounced dead at the medical facility. Henderson Legair, tragically, did not survive the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.**As the community grapples with the shock and grief of this tragic accident, details surrounding the circumstances remain unclear. The RVIPF is actively investigating to shed light on the events leading up to this unfortunate incident.**The entire team at Times Caribbean Online extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this profound loss. The tragedy underscores the fragility of life, prompting reflection and unity within the community during these challenging times.**As the investigation unfolds, the community stands together in solidarity, supporting one another and honoring the memories of Henderson Legair and Kenroy Joseph, whose lives were tragically cut short in this devastating accident.*