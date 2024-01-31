St.Kitts and Nevis STEM Prodigy Abijith Srinivasan Strikes Silver, Dominates Computer Coding Olympiad with “Danger Dash”

In a triumph of intellect and innovation, Abijith Srinivasan, a twelve-year-old student from Charlestown Secondary School-Nevis, has emerged victorious at the 2024 Caribbean STEM Olympiads competition, clinching the silver medal in the highly competitive Computer Coding Olympiad. His one-man team, aptly named “CoolXing,” showcased the brilliance of young minds in the realm of technology.

Srinivasan’s stellar achievement came to light as he unveiled his creation, a captivating video game titled “Danger Dash,” at the prestigious event. The game, not only a testament to his coding prowess but also a beacon of awareness, focuses on raising consciousness about geohazards prevalent in the Caribbean region.

Competing against 131 students from 11 Caribbean countries, Srinivasan secured his place among the 22 finalists in the Computer Coding Olympiad. His silver medal was accompanied by a certificate of distinction and a commendable cash prize of US $400.00.

Expressing his gratitude, the young prodigy shared, “I would like to thank everybody for this opportunity to compete in the Coding Olympiad. I am forever grateful. I was inspired when I visited the Student Programme for Innovation in Science and Engineering (SPISE) scholars, and I am ready to compete again next year.”

The Caribbean STEM Olympiads, hosted by the Caribbean Science Foundation (CSF) through virtual means from January 17 to 21, 2024, brought together brilliant young minds to showcase their talents in various STEM disciplines. Professor Cardinal Warde, the Interim Executive Director of the Caribbean Science Foundation, lauded the participants and revealed plans to elevate the standards for future robotics and coding efforts.

Looking ahead, the CSF aims to offer coaching sessions starting in April 2024, providing valuable support to robotics and coding teams in preparation for the 2025 Robotics and Computer Coding Olympiads. Abijith Srinivasan’s achievement not only stands as a personal milestone but also as a shining example of the bright future that STEM education holds for the Caribbean region.