MINISTER OF TOURISM MARKS CARIBBEAN AIRLINES’ INAUGURAL FLIGHT TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AS AN IMPORTANT MILESTONE

July 25, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 25, 2023 (SKNIS): Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson during her presentation at the welcome ceremony for the inaugural visit of Caribbean Airlines to the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport, said that the flight marks an important milestone in the efforts to boost intra-regional travel within the Caribbean.



“This new flight adds to the everchanging increase of airlift into the Federation and this is the third announcement of inaugural flights in just four months,” said Minister Henderson.



Increasing accessibility to the Federation through airlift is paramount to the development and growth of not only the tourism industry but the overall development of the nation.



“For any travel destination, convenient and efficient transportation is a key factor that determines its popularity among travellers,” said Minister Henderson. “The easier it is for visitors to arrive at their destination, the more likely they are to choose the destination for further vacation,” she added.

L-R: Hon. Marsha Henderson; the Chief Operations Officer of Caribbean Airlines, Nirmali Ramai

Minister Henderson also stated that the partnership between the Federation and Caribbean Airlines alleviates some complexities that arise when travelling to St. Kitts and Nevis.



She said, “It makes it easier for travellers from the region to visit our island and support our events, to visit their friends and relatives as well as to conduct business among the islands.”



“With Caribbean Airlines expanding its services to include St. Kitts, we open new doors to visitors to discover the pristine beaches, our lush rainforest and our historical landmarks awaiting them on our shores,” she added.



She also stated that the increase in accessibility to the Federation will strengthen local events such as Sugar Mass, Nevis’ Culturama, the recently celebrated Restaurant Week and the St. Kitts Music Festival.



The honourable minister added, “This increased accessibility will boost attendance and participation while establishing St. Kitts and Nevis as a cultural hotspot within the region.”