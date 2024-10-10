Ethel Kennedy, Widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, Dies at 96

Washington, D.C. – October 10, 2024: Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who became the matriarch of the Kennedy family and a staunch advocate for social causes, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, her family announced. Kennedy had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke in her sleep on October 3.

“It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother,” Joe Kennedy III shared on X. “She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week.”

Ethel Kennedy’s life was marked by both personal tragedy and enduring dedication to family and social justice. The mother of 11 children and grandmother to 34, she played a pivotal role in preserving the Kennedy legacy following the assassination of her husband in 1968. She continued to champion causes close to her heart, including gun control and human rights, through the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights, which she founded in his memory.

Born into a wealthy family in 1928, Ethel married Robert F. Kennedy in 1950 and stood by his side through both his political career and tragic death. She was present when he was fatally shot on June 5, 1968, in Los Angeles, just after winning the California Democratic presidential primary. The loss followed the assassination of her brother-in-law, President John F. Kennedy, less than five years earlier.

Ethel Kennedy’s life was further marred by the loss of close family members, including her parents and brother in separate plane crashes, as well as the deaths of her sons David and Michael Kennedy. Despite these hardships, she remained a pillar of strength for her family, sustained by her Catholic faith.

Her family expressed comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her late husband, sons, and other loved ones, saying in a statement: “She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, and we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy, and many other family members.”

Ethel Kennedy’s enduring legacy is her dedication to social justice, family, and faith, making her a beloved figure both within and beyond the Kennedy dynasty.