PRESIDENT HASANI McDONALD JOINS REGIONAL POWER PLAYERS IN GRENADA TO TACKLE DIGITAL VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN!

St. George’s, Grenada – July 3, 2025 —

In a bold demonstration of youth leadership and regional influence, Hasani McDonald, President of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA), took his seat at the table of high-level decision-makers during a groundbreaking consultation in Grenada from July 1–2, 2025.

The event, hosted by MESECVI and Grenada’s Ministry of Gender Affairs, focused on reviewing the Draft Inter-American Model Law to Prevent, Punish, and Eradicate Gender-Based Digital Violence Against Women. This timely and urgent dialogue united legal, gender, and cybersecurity experts from across the Caribbean in a joint effort to combat the rising wave of violence targeting women and girls online.

President McDonald, attending in his capacity as a CEVI Expert, proudly represented St. Kitts and Nevis, offering insight, analysis, and youth-centered perspectives on the challenges and nuances of digital gender-based violence in the region.

“It’s not just about drafting laws — it’s about making sure our laws reflect the lived realities of Caribbean women and girls,” McDonald emphasized. “We must create digital spaces that are safe, inclusive, and grounded in justice.”

The two-day consultation saw spirited debate and collaboration, with participants zeroing in on strategies to protect victims, prosecute offenders, and build regional capacity to handle the complex intersection of technology, gender, and violence.

The discussions spotlighted a harsh truth — that digital violence is no longer just a fringe issue. It’s a serious, fast-growing threat, particularly for women in public life, youth leaders, activists, and marginalized communities.

In the end, the message was loud and clear:

The Caribbean will not be left behind in the fight for digital justice.

President McDonald’s participation signals SKNYPA’s ongoing commitment to youth empowerment, regional advocacy, and standing up for the rights of all women and girls in every space — including the digital world.

Hats off to President McDonald for flying the SKN flag high!

Photos from the consultation expected to be released soon.

