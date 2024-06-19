Pearl Olivia Dias-Taylor Graduates Magna Cum Laude from DeVry University

### Congratulations to Pearl Olivia Dias-Taylor, who recently graduated Magna Cum Laude from DeVry University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Pearl has been an Administrative Executive at St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority since 1995, demonstrating her long-standing commitment to excellence in her professional career.In addition to her degree, Pearl was awarded the Global Awareness Badge by DeVry University for her successful completion of the Technology, Society, and Culture course. This capstone course explores the relationship between society and technology through various academic activities, highlighting issues of control and ethical considerations in technology use.Pearl’s achievements reflect her dedication to both her education and career, marking a significant milestone in her professional journey.