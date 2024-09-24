Dominica’s Geothermal Project Powers Ahead While St. Kitts & Nevis Geothermal Efforts Remain at a Standstill

“”

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a race to harness renewable energy, Dominica’s geothermal project is charging full steam ahead, while St. Kitts and Nevis’ geothermal efforts remain stuck in pre-development. Despite promises and funding, the Nevis Geothermal Project has yet to see meaningful progress, leaving citizens frustrated as neighboring Dominica surges forward with the construction of its first geothermal power plant.

Dominica has recently reached a major milestone, signing a US$38.9 million contract between Dominica Geothermal Development Company Ltd and Indian firm Kalpataru Projects International Development Company. This deal ensures the construction of 10 kilometers of transmission lines and substations from Laudat into Fond Cole. Energy Minister Dr. Vince Henderson expressed optimism about the development, stating, “We’re very excited about that milestone. The company has started mobilizing, and very shortly, we will see actual action on the ground so that construction can begin within the next several weeks.”

With groundwork already underway, Dominica is projected to complete its first geothermal power plant by December 2025. Dr. Henderson acknowledged the challenges faced, including weather conditions and delays caused by the conflict in the Middle East, but emphasized that progress has been steady.

Meanwhile, the Nevis Geothermal Project appears to be languishing despite significant financial support, including a $17 million recoverable grant from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and additional funding from the Saudi Development Fund. Although Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has touted a partnership with UAE-based K&K Group, which promises to kickstart the project, no substantial development has been made. The drilling phase, which was supposed to begin earlier this year, remains stalled, with more than 30 companies expressing interest via the drilling tender process but no confirmed movement toward construction.

As Dominica moves closer to producing clean, renewable energy, Nevis residents are left questioning why their island’s project is lagging. With Dominica poised to have its power plant delivered by early 2025, the Federation’s geothermal aspirations seem increasingly distant, casting doubt on the leadership’s ability to fulfill its promise of energy security and economic sustainability through renewable resources.

The contrast between Dominica’s progress and St. Kitts and Nevis’ stagnation underscores growing concerns about the Federation’s ability to meet its commitments to renewable energy and CARICOM’s sustainable development goals. For now, all eyes remain on whether St. Kitts and Nevis will finally break ground and join the region’s push toward clean energy—or continue to be left behind.