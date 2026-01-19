A Chair Without Conscience: Why CARICOM Cannot Be Led by Exclusion



By Dr. Colin Bascombe

CARICOM is facing a crisis—not of economics or diplomacy, but of moral leadership. At the center of that crisis stands its current Chairman, , Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In a public statement to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Drew announced that his government would accept deportees and refugees from the United States only if they are CARICOM nationals, while explicitly excluding Haitians. This exclusion was not implied, not accidental, and not ambiguous. It was stated plainly. And it has rightly ignited outrage across the Caribbean and throughout the global Caribbean diaspora.

Let us dispense with euphemisms and politeness: this was discrimination—targeted, deliberate, and indefensible.

(CARICOM) includes as a full member—not provisional, not associate. To exclude Haitians while invoking CARICOM nationality is to publicly deny Haiti’s place in the Caribbean family. When that denial comes from the Chairman of CARICOM himself, it is not merely offensive; it is institutionally corrosive.

Dr. Drew’s statement sends a chilling message: that some Caribbean people are more Caribbean than others; that shared history, treaty obligations, and regional solidarity can be suspended when one nation becomes too inconvenient, too impoverished, or too politically uncomfortable.

If that is the operating philosophy of CARICOM’s Chair, then the Community is in serious trouble.

Haiti is not responsible for the instability imposed upon it through centuries of punishment for daring to free itself from slavery. Haiti did not choose foreign occupation, debt peonage, economic sabotage, or the systematic stripping of its sovereignty. Yet at Haiti’s most vulnerable—ravaged by violence, poverty, and abandonment—the Chairman of CARICOM chose exclusion over empathy and discrimination over solidarity.

This is not leadership. It is a shocking abdication.

CARICOM was built on the principle that small states survive through collective strength and mutual responsibility. The Chair is expected to embody those values—not undermine them on a national platform for cheap domestic political comfort. Dr. Drew cannot, in one breath, extol CARICOM unity and, in the next, draw an exclusionary line around Haitians as though they are a regional liability to be managed rather than a people to be defended.

What makes this moment especially damaging is its symbolism. The language used to exclude Haitians mirrors the same dehumanizing narratives long deployed by powerful Western states—narratives that cast Haitians as burdens, threats, or problems to be outsourced. For such rhetoric to come from a Caribbean leader—and worse, from the Chair of CARICOM—is nothing short of shameful.

No amount of post-facto clarification can undo what was said. The damage is done—not just to Haiti, but to CARICOM’s credibility as a unified regional bloc grounded in justice, equality, and shared painful history.

Leadership at this level is not a ceremonial prize. It carries ethical weight. When that weight is mishandled, consequences must follow.

Dr. Drew may argue that St. Kitts and Nevis has the sovereign right to determine its immigration policy. That is true. What is not true is that he can exercise that right while wearing the mantle of CARICOM Chair and publicly excluding a CARICOM people—without consequence.

The issue is no longer policy. It is fitness for office.

CARICOM cannot credibly advocate for Haitian support on the international stage while its Chair signals that Haitians are unwelcome within the region itself. That contradiction is untenable.

For the preservation of CARICOM’s moral authority, for the dignity of Haiti, and for the principle that Caribbean unity must mean something beyond speeches and summits, Dr. Terrance Drew should step down as Chairman of CARICOM.

Anything less would confirm what many already fear: that when the Caribbean’s most vulnerable member needed solidarity, its leader chose silence, exclusion, and political expediency instead.

And history, as it always does, will remember those who stood up—and those who turned away.