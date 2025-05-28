2025 Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholars Awarded

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 28, 2025– Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, once again brought immense joy to students of the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in her hometown of Tabernacle village, when she awarded the 2025 Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship, to Princess Richards and Nikolas Carey, on Wednesday 28th May, 2025, at a brief ceremony at the school.

Both Grade six students are the first to receive the increased scholarship funding of $600 Eastern Caribbean Dollars, to facilitate the purchase of their school uniforms and supplies, to assist with defraying the costs, associated with their transition to secondary school. The Scholarship, which is now in its 12th year, has benefited 34 students, and was previously, valued at $500 Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

Scholarship Donor, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson presented the certificates and cheques to both elated students. She shared, “I remain deeply committed to offering this annual scholarship to empower the students and young people of Tabernacle village, so that they can remain focussed on their education and be inspired to pursue their dreams and passions. I firmly believe the Lord has blessed me to be a blessing to others.”

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson further shared, “This year, I am happy to inform that I have decided to increase the scholarship funding from $500 to $600 Eastern Caribbean Dollars. I have also recently added another component to the Scholarship. I now provide funding for the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholars who are leaving secondary school or college, to attend Job Readiness Workshops, to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge, to apply successfully for jobs, and to conduct themselves professionally.”

Principal of the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, Mr. Dale Phipps, expressed profound gratitude to Mrs. Boddie-Thompson, for her unwavering commitment and support to the school and the students.

Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, is the 1996 Valedictorian of the Tabernacle Primary School, now renamed the Edgar T. Morris Primary School. She is also the recipient of multiple scholarships from the private sector and various countries and international organizations. She is a diplomat, and currently serves as the Counsellor, at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations in New York City, USA.