FORMER PS DOUGLAS WATTLEY DEFENDS USED AMBULANCES — BUT PUBLIC DEMANDS FREEZE ON MINISTERS’ OVERSEAS TRAVEL UNTIL FULL FLEET OF 9 BRAND NEW AMBULANCES IS PROCURED

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Former Permanent Secretary Douglas Wattley has come out in defence of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s recent decision to acquire second-hand ambulances from Asia, describing it as “practical” and “not unprecedented.”

Wattley, who was instrumental in establishing the EMS programme in the mid-1990s, stated in a public comment:

“I would buy good second-hand ambulances. I was the technocrat who presided over the establishment of the EMS program in the mid-1990s, and our first set of ambulances were second-hand from Nova Scotia. They worked well for years. I don’t see a problem now.”

His comments come amid a firestorm of criticism over the government’s decision to import used ambulance shells to bolster the Federation’s struggling emergency response fleet — which currently operates with only two functional ambulances, far short of the nine required.

While Wattley’s endorsement may lend historical context and technical insight, angry citizens say the comparison falls flat in 2025. The outrage centers around the optics of a government that can afford to send its ministers jet-setting across the Atlantic in private aircraft and lodge in five-star hotels, but allegedly cannot afford brand-new life-saving equipment for its people.

“Second-hand ambulances for the people, first-class travel for the ministers — this is not a budgetary issue, it’s a moral one,” a concerned resident told SKN Times.

The growing chorus of criticism has now sparked public calls for a six-month suspension of all overseas travel by Cabinet Ministers. Activists and healthcare advocates argue that funds saved from unnecessary trips could go directly into purchasing a complete fleet of nine brand-new, fully outfitted ambulances.

“Postpone the junkets, cancel the luxury hotels, skip the photo-ops abroad. If the government really cares about health and emergency services, let them show it,” said one social media post that quickly went viral.

Prime Minister Drew, a medical doctor himself, has yet to respond publicly to the calls for a travel freeze, but many are watching closely to see whether the administration will redirect its spending priorities from luxury to life-saving.

While Mr. Wattley’s remarks may resonate with those who favour cost-effectiveness, the public mood remains highly critical of what they see as skewed government priorities. In a time when seconds can mean the difference between life and death, second-hand solutions just aren’t cutting it for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

