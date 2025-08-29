:

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 29, 2025 — The spotlight of the SKNABA Premier Division 2025 Regular Season shines brightly on Nashorn Maynard of the SL Horsfords St. Paul’s Tuff Knots, who has been officially named Regular Season MVP after a campaign of dominance, consistency, and leadership.

Maynard not only powered his team to the best record in the regular season, but also finished as the league’s undisputed rebounding king, anchoring the Tuff Knots with unmatched grit in the paint. However, in a shocking twist, the Tuff Knots’ fairytale season ended in heartbreak as they failed to win a single playoff game, crashing out in disappointing fashion despite their regular season dominance.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Maynard’s personal statistics were staggering and proved why he earned MVP honors:

Rebounds Leader: 205 boards — the highest in the league.

205 boards — the highest in the league. Instrumental in carrying St. Paul’s to the top of the standings during the regular season.

during the regular season. Supported by teammates who also shined: Taslin Hodge (league leader in assists with 73), George Gaton (61 assists), and Tivadi Herbert (third in rebounds with 166).

This combination gave St. Paul’s one of the most balanced, star-studded rosters in the league.

Regular Season Glory, Playoff Collapse

For months, the SL Horsfords St. Paul’s Tuff Knots were the team to beat, riding Maynard’s MVP-level performances to secure the league’s best record. Their dominance made them heavy favorites entering the playoffs.

Yet, the postseason told a different story. St. Paul’s failed to win a single playoff game, suffering an early and painful exit that stunned fans and pundits alike. For a team that led the league in multiple statistical categories and looked unstoppable in the regular season, their collapse will go down as one of the biggest disappointments in recent SKNABA history.

The MVP Edge Amid Disappointment

While the playoffs cast a shadow over St. Paul’s season, Nashorn Maynard’s individual brilliance remains unquestioned. His ability to control the boards, his leadership on the floor, and his relentless motor earned him the MVP title.

Other stars made their mark — Calbert Dore (337 points, ASC Wolf Pack) claimed the scoring crown, and Cecil Angel (79 steals, Bird Rock) dominated on defense — but none could match Maynard’s all-around impact on winning during the regular season.

What’s Next for the Tuff Knots?

For Maynard, the MVP trophy cements his place as one of the league’s elite. For the Tuff Knots, however, the offseason raises tough questions. How could a team so dominant in the regular season falter so quickly in the playoffs? Was it fatigue, strategy, or the pressure of expectation?

As St. Paul’s regroups, one thing is clear: Nashorn Maynard’s MVP season deserves to be celebrated, even as the bitter taste of playoff failure lingers. Fans will be eager to see if the Tuff Knots can bounce back stronger and finally match their regular season brilliance with postseason success.