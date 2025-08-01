KAMAU GRANT GRADUATES WITH DISTINCTION FROM OXFORD — SON OF FORMER MINISTER CONTINUES LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – August 1, 2025 – In a powerful testament to academic brilliance and generational legacy, Kamau Grant, son of former Minister of Tourism and Parliamentary Representative Hon. Lindsay Grant, has graduated with Distinction from the prestigious University of Oxford, earning a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Law. His rigorous research focused on Caribbean constitutional law and the powers of the Prime Minister under the Westminster system—a topic that strikes at the heart of governance in the region.

This remarkable achievement is more than personal success—it is a historic continuation of a trailblazing academic lineage. Lindsay Grant himself is a graduate of Harvard University, making the father-son duo among the very few from St. Kitts and Nevis to have attended both Harvard and Oxford, widely regarded as the two greatest institutions of higher learning in the world.

Kamau’s academic journey is one marked by exceptional performance at every stage. Prior to Oxford, he earned a Master of Laws (LLM) in Human Rights Law from University College London (UCL) with Distinction. He was also placed on the Principal’s Roll of Honour at the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica, following his completion of the Legal Education Certificate (LEC).

His educational foundation was laid at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, where he graduated with First Class Honours in Law. During his undergraduate years, Kamau stood out not only academically but also as an active member of several student organizations, including the UWI Debating Society, Rotaract Club, and the St. Kitts-Nevis Students Association.

A well-rounded scholar, Kamau is also an accomplished pianist, having attained Grade 8 Piano Performance Certification from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) between 2009 and 2017.

Kamau’s legal experiences include time as an In-Service Trainee at Hobson-Newman & Amritt and as a Legal Intern at Grant, Powell & Co. in St. Kitts and Nevis—exposing him to high-level practice and reinforcing his commitment to justice and Caribbean legal development.

Speaking on his journey, Kamau expressed profound gratitude for the opportunities he’s received and reaffirmed his dedication to contributing meaningfully to the Caribbean legal and constitutional discourse.

This milestone marks not just personal excellence, but a reaffirmation of the power of education, legacy, and service. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis now look to Kamau Grant as part of the new generation of legal scholars and nation-builders poised to shape the region’s future.

