Healthcare in Crisis: St. Lucia Medical and Dental Association Blasts Board in Scathing Letter Over Deteriorating Conditions at OKEU Hospital

In a strongly worded letter dated July 31, 2024, the St. Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) voiced its deep concerns about the deteriorating state of the healthcare system at the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH). Addressed to Mrs. Joanna Reynold-Arthurton, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Millennium Heights Medical Complex, the letter paints a grim picture of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals and patients alike.The SLMDA, represented by its President, Dr. Merle Clarke, outlined numerous issues that have severely compromised the quality of care at the island’s main hospital. Among the most critical problems highlighted were a lack of essential medical supplies, including glucometers for diabetes management, ECG machines, and basic life-saving drugs. The letter also raised alarm over the absence of bed space, forcing critically ill patients to be treated in chairs, and the significant mental toll this situation is taking on healthcare staff.The association also criticized the board for creating a toxic work environment, focusing on micromanagement rather than ensuring the hospital’s efficient operation. The letter emphasized that the current conditions at OKEUH are “unacceptably dangerous” and could lead to dire outcomes, with some patients expressing a preference to “go home and die” rather than seek treatment at the hospital.In closing, the SLMDA demanded urgent action, calling on the board to either rectify the situation or step aside to allow a competent team to take over. The letter concluded with a powerful statement: “Equitable, accessible, and affordable healthcare is a fundamental human right to which every citizen of Saint Lucia is entitled. The current situation on the ground at OKEUH cannot be allowed to continue. We demand better; Saint Lucia demands and deserves better.”This letter underscores the growing frustration within the medical community and calls for immediate intervention to address the critical state of healthcare in St. Lucia.