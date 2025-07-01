SAINT LUCIA KNIGHTS NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT IN HISTORIC HONOUR — TINUBU NOW “SIR” OF THE CARIBBEAN!

SAINT LUCIA — July 1, 2025

In a jaw-dropping moment of diplomacy and pageantry, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was officially knighted by Saint Lucia in a glittering ceremony at the Governor General’s residence — a bold move signaling deeper Caribbean-African unity and global South solidarity.

The Saint Lucian government, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, bestowed upon President Tinubu the title Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) — one of the island’s most prestigious national honours.

The emotional and symbolic moment was presided over by Governor General Errol Charles, who delivered the ceremonial accolade to thunderous applause from dignitaries, regional leaders, and invited guests.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the conferment celebrates Tinubu’s continental leadership and recognizes his efforts to forge powerful ties between Africa and the Caribbean, especially in the realms of trade, investment, climate resilience, healthcare, education, and cultural diplomacy.

“It’s more than a medal — it’s a message. Saint Lucia is embracing a shared future with Africa,” an OPM statement declared. “This knighthood represents a bridge across the Atlantic, from Lagos to Castries.”

With this honour, the Nigerian head of state will now be officially styled:

His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, KCOSL (Hon.), President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This momentous honour marks a significant milestone in Caribbean-Africa diplomacy and places Saint Lucia at the forefront of a growing movement toward reuniting the African diaspora and reshaping South-South cooperation in the 21st century.

As the sun set over Castries on Monday evening, the echoes of applause signaled more than just an accolade — it heralded a new era of transatlantic partnership and Pan-African pride.