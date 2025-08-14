St. Kitts Museum Director Mourns Tragic Death of Nephew in Florida Worksite Electrocution — Community Rallies to Support Family

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 14, 2025 — A workplace accident in Seminole, Florida has left the family of Justin St. Clair Bryan, a 30-year-old Duke Energy contractor and beloved figure in the St. Kitts-Nevis community, devastated—and now calling on the public to lend their support.

What Happened

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an electrical hazard in the 8600 block of Park Boulevard North, Seminole. The crew—employed by Primoris Services Corp. under contract with Duke Energy—was attempting to install a utility pole when the claw of a boom struck the pole, which in turn contacted a live power line. The resulting explosion threw the workers to the ground and ignited nearby grass.

Tragically, Justin Bryan, who was on the ground assisting, was electrocuted and pronounced dead at the scene. His colleagues, 27-year-old Jefferey Busch and 31-year-old Matthew Waldrop, were severely burned and rushed to hospital.

Authorities say the incident appears to be accidental, and investigations are ongoing with the Robbery & Homicide Unit and OSHA both notified.

Heartbreak for St. Kitts-Nevis Family

Bryan, born November 29, 1994, leaves behind a grieving family in St. Kitts-Nevis and beyond. His aunt, Etsu Bradshaw-Caines, Director of the St. Kitts National Museum, expressed the family’s pain in a heartfelt social media post:

“This is our nephew in Tampa. Heartbreaking to see this happening to a vibrant young man who made us proud. Let’s try to enjoy family and spend quality time together.”

Support Through GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign titled “Standing by Justin Bryan’s Loved Ones” has been launched to help ease the financial and emotional burden on his family. Organized by Michael Bevilacqua from Spring Hill, FL, the fundraiser seeks to assist with funeral arrangements, ongoing care for Justin’s daughter, and other family needs during this tragic time.

You can view or contribute to the campaign here:

Standing by Justin Bryan’s Loved Ones (GoFundMe)

Victim Details

Name Age Status Date of Birth Justin St. Clair Bryan 30 Deceased November 29, 1994 Jefferey Busch 27 Injured February 17, 1998 Matthew Waldrop 31 Injured June 17, 1994

The SKN Times extends its deepest condolences to the Bryan family and all those affected by this sudden and tragic loss. The outpouring of love and contributions shows that the community is standing strong behind them in their time of grief.