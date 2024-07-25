PM Drew Administration’s Pension Photo Op Sparks Outcry for Hypocrisy

In a dramatic display this morning, hundreds of Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) were paraded on Church Street to receive their pension cheques from the PM Drew administration. The commencement ceremony, aimed at distributing pensions to retired GAEs, has been met with significant controversy and criticism.

The event was organized as a grand photo opportunity, drawing parallels to the Team Unity government’s previous launch of the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) under Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. During that time, the SKN Labour Party, led by PM Drew and his allies, heavily criticized the PAP launch, accusing the Team Unity administration of turning it into a massive photo op that embarrassed recipients by parading them for publicity.

Now, many are condemning the Drew administration’s approach, arguing that the pension ceremony mirrors the very tactics they previously criticized. Observers are calling out the PM Drew administration for what they see as blatant hypocrisy, as the same administration that chastised its predecessors for using ceremonies for political gain is now employing similar methods.

Critics argue that the focus on the photo op undermines the genuine intent of honoring and compensating retired workers, turning what should be a respectful acknowledgment of their service into a spectacle for political gain. The backlash highlights a growing concern about the consistency and integrity of political practices in the administration’s handling of public ceremonies and programs.