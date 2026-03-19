THE LEGENDARY SHELL OILERS: THE TEAM THAT TOOK ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO THE WORLD

From Outdoor Courts to American Arenas — A Defining Chapter in Caribbean Basketball History

The story of the Shell Oilers, also known as the Convent School Comets, stands as one of the most powerful and transformative chapters in the sporting history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Their historic tours to the United States in 1985, 1987 and 1990 were not just sporting excursions—they were life-altering journeys, cultural exchanges, and the foundation of a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

FROM HUMBLE BEGINNINGS TO GLOBAL STAGES

In an era when basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis was played largely on outdoor courts with minimal resources, the Shell Oilers emerged through discipline, unity and vision under Coach Mike Buseth.

There were no shortcuts.

Only sacrifice, belief, and a shared dream.

THE VOICE OF THE CAPTAIN: PURPOSE AND LEGACY

Gladwyn Garnette (Captain):

“This is a tour we took in February 1990. Hendricks, MN is Mike Buseth’s hometown where some of us had toured five years earlier as the CHS Comets and maintained a relationship with many of the host families. This was the third basketball team that Mike led as coach on a tour to Minnesota ( 2x as CHS Comets and 1x as Shell Oilers)

The aim of the tour was to provide exposure to some deserving young men who were competitors, loved playing basketball and wanted to live out their dreams of seeing the world through sport. It gave the community of Hendricks a bond with St. Kitts, a place that is a second home for Mike. Many locals have since visited as each member of the tour served as an ambassador to the country, sharing our stories and why we left the warm sunshine beaches to tour the cold snowy rural Minnesota.

Additionally, one of Mike’s ambitions was that he hoped to attract basketball scouts to the games with the hope that it would create an opportunity for players – Mike’s mission has always been to create opportunities.

Three of us were scouted for basketball by the South Dakota State University assistant coach and invited to visit the school where coincidentally, I was offered a full ride scholarship for track and field when the track coach learned of my dual sport abilities and was impressed with my track performances. It was a sense of pride to the entire Oilers team that one of use had achieved the unthinkable. I went on to be a two-time conference champion and two-time academic all-American for SDSU.

To summarize the tour:

It was an incredible experience for the team; players signed autographs like touring professional players, visited Disney on the FL leg of the tour, developed friendships that will last a lifetime and realized the power of how sports can take you beyond the horizon and offers so much more than winning or losing can teach you. Our sport history is connected to Hendricks, MN forever. Whenever I visit, I’m invited to the local coffee shop and our tour is the most talked about story of that town.”

CULTURAL IMPACT AND GLOBAL AWARENESS

Bernardo “Nardo” Phipps:

“The tour was far more than basketball; it was a cultural awakening. From the first trip, songs like “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Nightshift,” and Billy Joel’s “Keeping the Faith” still echo in my mind as reminders that, across race and place, children laughed, learned, danced, and dreamed in much the same way. The food, the daily school experience, and the game itself left an emotional imprint that opened our eyes, deepened our understanding, and taught us to appreciate and share cultural differences with respect and humanity.🙏🏾”

ELEVATION THROUGH EXPOSURE

Anthony “Gallos” Galloway:

“From the thrill of playing on our first indoor court to the unforgettable two tours in the USA with Coach Mike, basketball taught us that every new stage, whether polished hardwood or foreign basketball court elevates not just the game but the players themselves and the friendships we shared”

THE SACRIFICE THAT MADE IT POSSIBLE

Gregory Gumbs:

“The two North American tours by the Shell Oilers weren’t just about a basketball team travelling to the United States. They were about something much bigger.

This was a group of young men from the dame small Caribbean nation – many of us from the same school – united by a simple thing: a deep love for basketball. Our coach challenged us early on to dream bigger than the island. His message was clear: Start with the end in mind, then work like crazy to get there.

And work we did.

During the week we drilled relentlessly on the court, refining plays and pushing our conditioning. The real grind however, often came after practice. Weekends – and plenty of weekdays too – were spent washing oil off of newly shipped cars from Japan at TDC, painting houses, hauling trash, and doing whatever odd jobs we could find. Every dollar went into the same pot: funding a dream that, at times, seemed almost impossible.

Those efforts eventually carried the Shell Oilers across the ocean – not once, but TWICE – to serve as basketball ambassadors for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Looking back, the tours were proof of what can happen when talent meets discipline, belief and opportunity… The mantra was simple: work hard, play hard, believe bigger! Sometimes the real victory is discovering just how far a dream can travel.”

A LIFE-CHANGING EXPERIENCE

Lenford “Tosh” Lloyd:

“These tour(s) changed the trajectory of our lives… Exposure to a powerful tangible example of Teamwork.”

INSPIRATION BACK HOME

T. Coreentje Phipps-Benjamin:

“As students of the St. Theresa’s Convent School, we felt like we were part of something bigger than ourselves. Watching those young men represent our school and our country in the United States filled us with a sense of pride and an abundance of excitement. For me, it wasn’t just a game of basketball but it was a moment when we realized that talent from our small twin island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis could stand tall anywhere in the world.”

TROY “SPUDDY” HENDRICKSON: THE MOMENTS THAT LAST FOREVER

“This tour was an eye opener for many of us who had never traveled beyond the Caribbean. Everything was a new experience (food, people, cold weather).

Many people we interacted with especially in Minnesota had never seen black people up close (remember this is 1990). However they still loved and opened up their homes today. Till today we are still friends/family with most of them.

We went to see the Timberwolves vs the Pacers (yes Reggie Miller was there). We were humbled to hear the announcer say a special welcome Shell Oilers Basketball Team from St Kitts. I can still hear it now.

Dream Big, Work Hard, It Will Pay Off”

DARREN PEMBERTON: THE SHOCK, THE COLD, THE MAGIC

Darren Pemberton vividly recalls his first experience traveling to the United States:

“So this tour was my first time traveling to the U.S., and experiencing it in the winter made it even more exciting and memorable. I still remember it like it was yesterday—when the airport doors opened, we stepped out into -20°C weather. It felt like we walked straight into a freezer. Most of us were completely unprepared, and we made a mad dash to Coach Mike’s brother’s van.

Inside the van, there was a propane tank heater that gave us some much-needed warmth. From there, we went straight to the Salvation Army to get proper clothing for the cold.

And who could forget playing in front of packed high school gyms. The atmosphere was a first and unreal. Then, after the games, we had people waiting to talk to us like we were celebrities. I felt like a superstar.”

DAVE CONNOR: A REFLECTION OF GRATITUDE AND IMPACT

“Shell Oilers 1992 what can I say – awesome memories, fantastic teammates, lifelong friends, life changing moments these are some of the thoughts I still reflect on when I reminisce about St Kitts Shell Oilers US Bball tour in 1992.

Coach Mike took a group of young men and through Bball help instill life long lessons and skills. We were from various communities various backgrounds but bonded together imagine fund raising over 30,000 dollars in St. Kitts in 1991 – 1992.

The experiences from working to raise funds, training and building a close knit team help shape not only me but each of us.

I will forever cherish the wonderful memories of the persons met including the various families that took care of us, watching the Minnesota Timberwolves in the inaugural season beat Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers live front row seats we sat right behind team benches, hearing and seeing our team St. Kitts Oilers being welcome on the Jumbotron, attending college bball games, playing against college and community teams, experiencing our 1st Blizzard, skiing and so many other enriching experiences.

I frequently reflect on how impactful that experience has been to all of us and how grateful I am to Coach Mike for his commitment to us… go Oilers”

DAVE “BINGO” BENJAMIN: THE YOUNGEST AMONG GIANTS

“Being the youngest on the team and still in high school, this experience meant everything to me. I was learning from older players, traveling for the first time, and representing my country at such a young age.

It showed me early what was possible—not just in basketball, but in life. I was surrounded by role models, discipline, and brotherhood, and that shaped my mindset from a young age.

That tour gave me confidence, exposure, and memories that I still carry with me today. It made me believe that no matter your age or where you come from, once you are willing to work, learn and commit—you can achieve something great.” THE ARCHITECT OF A MOVEMENT: COACH MIKE BUSETH **“At the very heart of the Shell Oilers story—and indeed the broader development of basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis—stands one man whose influence remains both profound and enduring: Coach Mike Buseth, affectionately known across the Federation as ‘Mr. Mike.’ More than a coach, he was a visionary, mentor, and architect of opportunity. From humble beginnings, he built not just a team, but a movement—one that used basketball as a vehicle to shape character, discipline, and ambition. Through his leadership, young men were given the chance to dream beyond the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis—to travel, to compete, and to believe in possibilities far greater than they had ever imagined. His legacy is not only measured in games played or tours completed, but in the lives transformed, the doors opened, and the enduring brotherhood forged through sport. Simply put—there is no Shell Oilers story without Coach Mike Buseth.”**

Bernie Greaux Brent Zuma Lapsey-Hendrickson

THE FULL TEAM DELEGATION — A GENERATION OF LEADERS

Gladwyn Garnette (Captain) — U.S. Corporate Executive CFO

— U.S. Corporate Executive CFO Gregory Gumbs — Cultural Icon & U.S. Corporate IT Professional

— Cultural Icon & U.S. Corporate IT Professional Leslie “Ze Bear” Armoogam — Corporate Executive, Anheuser-Busch

— Corporate Executive, Anheuser-Busch Lenford “Tosh” Lloyd — Network & IT Engineer

— Network & IT Engineer Bernardo “Nardo” Phipps — Senior Executive, Risk Management at Ernst & Young

— Senior Executive, Risk Management at Ernst & Young Anthony “Gallos” Galloway — CEO, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank

— CEO, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Dave Connor — Former Director of Sports

— Former Director of Sports Troy “Spuddy” Hendrickson — Businessman & Hospitality Entrepreneur

— Businessman & Hospitality Entrepreneur Darren Pemberton — Canada-based Youth Basketball Coach

— Canada-based Youth Basketball Coach Bernie Greaux — Recently Retired Shipping Executive

— Recently Retired Shipping Executive Brent Hendrickson-Lapsley — Postmaster General (Full Touring Member)

— Postmaster General (Full Touring Member) Gerard “Chu-Chu” Armoogam

Gary Armoogam

Dave “Bingo” Benjamin

Coach Mike Buseth

FINAL WORD

Through their own voices—raw, emotional, and powerful—the truth becomes undeniable:

This was never just about basketball.

It was about:

Opportunity

Brotherhood

Sacrifice

Belief

And above all:

Transformation.

The Shell Oilers didn’t just travel the world.

They changed their lives—and helped redefine what was possible for St. Kitts and Nevis.