CIU Chairman and CEO Calvin St. Juste, the Man Leading the Resurrection of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Collapsed CBI Programme, Honored with Prestigious President’s Award from Goldey-Beacom College*

*

In a resounding recognition of his exceptional leadership and global impact, His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, newly appointed Chairman and CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) in St. Kitts and Nevis, has been awarded the prestigious President’s Award by Goldey-Beacom College. This distinguished accolade comes as St. Juste undertakes one of his most critical roles yet: resurrecting the once-collapsed Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis, a key pillar of the nation’s economy.

The President’s Award, a hallmark of Goldey-Beacom College, is reserved for alumni who demonstrate exceptional leadership, service, and contributions in both their professional and personal pursuits. St. Juste, known for his visionary approach and unwavering dedication to business excellence, has not only risen to this esteemed honor but also stands as a symbol of resilience and innovation for St. Kitts and Nevis during a pivotal time.

As the Honorary Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, St. Juste is no stranger to high-level responsibilities. His career includes roles such as Global Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he led financial professionals in tackling complex challenges. His strategic leadership continues today in his position as Global Audit Head of Technology Enablement at T. Rowe Price, where he pioneers the application of advanced technologies like generative AI and data analytics.

But it’s his new role in St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme that has captured the attention of the nation and the global investment community. Tasked with breathing new life into a programme that has faced turbulent times, St. Juste’s leadership is seen as the key to restoring investor confidence and revamping the scheme that has long fueled the country’s development.

St. Juste credits his success to Goldey-Beacom College, which he describes as transformative in shaping his career. His enduring dedication to community development and social responsibility has earned him widespread respect, including his role on various influential boards. This latest award not only cements his global leadership status but also positions him as a beacon of hope for St. Kitts and Nevis as it rebuilds its reputation on the international stage.

As His Excellency Calvin St. Juste takes the helm of the CIU, his impressive track record in governance, risk management, and innovation promises to usher in a new era of growth and transparency for the nation’s citizenship programme. His leadership in global business and commitment to sustainable development make him an undeniable asset to the country’s future.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis proudly congratulates St. Juste on his well-deserved recognition and looks forward to the bright future his stewardship will bring.