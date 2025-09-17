INNOVATION FACTORY: RODNEY BROWNE LAUNCHES CARIBBEAN-BORN VENTURE STUDIO TO TURN IDEAS INTO BRANDS

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Caribbean entrepreneur, designer, and innovator Rodney Browne has announced the launch of The Innovation Factory (IF), a bold new venture studio aimed at transforming raw ideas into viable projects, and projects into impactful brands.

At the start of 2025, Browne set himself a personal challenge: to build tangible solutions from concepts while deliberately restricting his work time to 20–30 hours per week. The result of that discipline, experimentation, and relentless creativity is the Innovation Factory — a platform designed to ideate, incubate, and accelerate ventures born out of Caribbean ingenuity.

From Vision to Action

Unlike traditional start-ups or incubators, Browne’s approach is deeply experimental. By blending lean product development, extensive research, and cutting-edge AI tools, he has been able to fast-track multiple projects simultaneously.

“The Caribbean needs less talking around solutions and ideas, and more building and doing,” Browne explained. “With the talent we have, we can no longer afford to play it safe. We must be bold, resourceful, and unafraid to get our hands dirty.”

A Lab for Caribbean Innovation

The Innovation Factory’s model is simple yet ambitious: take underserved ideas, apply structured experimentation, and push them into market-ready projects. Browne has described the process as “messy but necessary,” emphasizing that innovation is rarely perfect in its early stages.

He credits his progress to collaboration and mentorship from regional and international thinkers, including strategist Bianca Welds, James Taylor, and digital pioneer Ingrid Riley, all of whom have provided critical insights to sharpen his vision.

Inspiration for Entrepreneurs

Browne’s message to fellow entrepreneurs is clear: don’t wait for perfect timing or endless resources. “Sometimes all you need is to take the first step — even if you’re standing in darkness and doubt,” he said.

The Innovation Factory is now actively seeking partnerships across financing, management, development, and advisory to accelerate its next wave of projects. Browne invites innovators, investors, and changemakers to connect and follow the journey.

A Caribbean-Born Movement

As the global business landscape evolves, Browne believes the Caribbean must position itself as more than just a consumer market. Through ventures like IF, the region can build its own solutions, export ideas, and prove that innovation is not bound by geography but fueled by vision and willpower.

For Browne, this is just the beginning. “The process may be rough,” he says, “but it’s real, and it’s ours.”

Follow Rodney Browne’s journey and the Innovation Factory here: LinkedIn