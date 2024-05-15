AMERICAN AIRLINES BOOSTS ANGUILLA SERVICE AMID SOARING DEMAND

The paradise of Anguilla is set to become even more accessible this winter as American Airlines announces the addition of a third weekly flight from Miami to Anguilla. This move comes in response to the surging popularity of the island destination as a premier spot in the Caribbean.

Starting from December 2024 until March 2025, travelers will have even more options to visit Anguilla with the introduction of the Saturday flight. This expansion complements the two daily flights already in operation, further enhancing connectivity between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Anguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA).

The decision to increase airlift to Anguilla underscores its status as one of the most sought-after destinations in the region. Hon. Minister of Tourism and Infrastructure, Mr. Haydn Hughes, expressed his delight at American Airlines’ commitment to meeting the rising demand. He emphasized the airline’s crucial role in supporting the growth of Anguilla’s tourism industry, providing travelers with exceptional service and convenient access to the island.

With this additional flight, Anguilla aims to build on its record-breaking Q1 2024 visitor arrivals, anticipating further growth in 2025. The extended flight schedule offers travelers greater flexibility in planning their trips and ensures a seamless travel experience to and from the island.

The new flight schedule, effective from December 21, 2024, to March 2025, provides travelers with multiple options to explore Anguilla’s pristine beaches and vibrant culture. Whether it’s for a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, American Airlines’ expanded service reaffirms Anguilla’s allure as a must-visit destination in the Caribbean.

Flight Schedule:

December 21, 2024 – March 2025

Miami (MIA) – Anguilla (AXA)

Depart Arrive

SUN-FRI: 10:05 AM – 2:13 PM, 12:05 PM – 4:08 PM

SAT: 8:35 AM – 12:37 PM, 10:05 AM – 2:13 PM, 12:05 PM – 4:08 PM

Anguilla (AXA) – Miami (MIA)

Depart Arrive

SUN-FRI: 3:35 PM – 5:55 PM, 5:05 PM – 7:25 PM

SAT: 1:38 PM – 3:55 PM, 3:35 PM – 5:55 PM, 5:05 PM – 7:25 PM

Flight times are subject to change. Travelers are advised to check the latest schedule before departure.