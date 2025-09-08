PM DREW’S SENIOR ADVISOR SPARKS OUTRAGE WITH CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ON FRIARS BAY EVICTIONS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 8, 2025 – Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s government is once again under fire—this time over explosive remarks made by Senior Advisor Edinborough, as the administration prepares to move ahead with the forced eviction of long-standing beach bar operators at Friars Bay.

In what many are calling an insensitive and dismissive tirade, Edinborough suggested that the operators—many of whom have built livelihoods over decades—should have invested their “profits” into securing their spaces instead of resisting government’s eviction order.

“When a person can build a house out of being there, and the excavation alone cost in excess of $500,000, then they must have made a load of money out of operating there. Why not put some of that money into securing the space for future use?” he declared.

The advisor went on to double down, stating: “This is not getting at anybody. So I want to see everybody get along, get over, you know? And if we don’t have what it takes to develop, and I know a lot of people like to talk about people want legitimate experience. Yes, they do. But they want a nice place to stay.”

Public Backlash

The comments have been met with swift condemnation from beach business owners, residents, and activists, who argue that the remarks trivialize the economic hardship faced by small, local entrepreneurs.

“Imagine telling hardworking families—who carved out a livelihood from scratch on these shores—that because they were successful, they now deserve to be bulldozed out of existence,” one furious operator said. “This is arrogance at its peak.”

Social media erupted with accusations of elitism and government-backed displacement to make way for foreign developers. Critics say Edinborough’s words confirm what many have feared—that the Drew administration is prioritizing foreign investment over protecting homegrown businesses and the very culture that makes St. Kitts unique.

A Government at War with Its People?

Observers note that this controversy is only the latest in a string of missteps by the Drew administration. From healthcare chaos to unanswered questions surrounding CBI transparency, the Friars Bay debacle now adds fuel to the narrative that this government is increasingly out of touch with the struggles of ordinary citizens.

“Edinborough’s statement exposes the government’s true mindset,” one opposition figure charged. “They see our local entrepreneurs not as partners in nation-building but as obstacles to be cleared for outsiders.”

The Bigger Picture

Friars Bay has long been home to a vibrant network of locally-owned beach bars that not only fuel the tourism economy but also serve as cultural hubs. Their displacement raises questions about the government’s so-called “Sustainable Island State” agenda and its real beneficiaries.

While PM Drew has remained silent on his advisor’s comments, critics argue that silence is complicity. As pressure mounts, many are asking: Whose side is this government on—the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, or foreign developers waiting in the wings?

One thing is certain—the firestorm sparked by Edinborough’s words is unlikely to die down anytime soon.