GUYANA OLYMPIC STAR TURNED US SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT NABBED: ICE ARRESTS DES MOINES SCHOOLS CHIEF OVER IMMIGRATION VIOLATIONS

DES MOINES, IOWA — September 28, 2025 (Times Caribbean) —

In a stunning twist that has rocked the U.S. education and immigrant communities, federal immigration authorities have confirmed the arrest of Dr. Ian Roberts, the high-profile 54-year-old Superintendent of the Des Moines Public Schools system.

Roberts, who was earning a staggering $305,917 annually, was taken into custody this week after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed he had overstayed a student visa dating back to 1999 and has been living in the U.S. illegally for more than two decades. Officials disclosed that he has had an outstanding removal order since May 2024, issued under the Biden administration.

Olympic Speed, Daring Escape

Roberts is not just an academic leader — he is also a celebrated athlete. As a track star, he represented Guyana in the 800 meters at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. That same speed reportedly came into play last week when ICE officers attempted to apprehend him during a traffic stop.

In a scene reminiscent of a Hollywood action flick, the Superintendent allegedly leapt from his vehicle and sprinted away on foot, leaving bewildered federal agents “in the dust.” His Olympic-trained legs bought him temporary freedom, but ICE later tracked him down after days of surveillance and coordination.

Community in Shock

The arrest has sent shockwaves through Des Moines, where Roberts was hailed as a reformer and trailblazer in public education. Parents and community members are grappling with the reality that their top education official now faces imminent deportation proceedings.

One parent remarked:

“We trusted him with the future of our kids. Now to find out he was living here illegally is unbelievable.”

The Road Ahead

ICE confirmed that Roberts is being held in federal custody pending removal proceedings. Legal experts suggest his case could become a high-profile immigration battle, given his prominence in both athletics and education.

For Guyana, the news is equally jolting — a once-proud Olympian now making headlines not for his athletic achievements, but for a dramatic fall from grace in America.

As of now, neither the Des Moines Public School District nor Roberts’ legal team has issued a detailed statement.