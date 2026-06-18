PM Drew Off Island Again as St. Kitts and Nevis Takes Climate Justice Message to Global Stage at Berlin Climate Mobility Forum

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 18, 2026 — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew is off island again, this time placing St. Kitts and Nevis on the international stage at the 2nd Berlin Climate Mobility Forum, where several Heads of State and Government have gathered to address one of the most urgent challenges facing vulnerable nations: climate change and its impact on people, livelihoods, and communities.

The high-level forum, being held in Berlin, Germany, brings together global leaders, policymakers, climate advocates, and development partners for major discussions on climate mobility, resilience, adaptation, and international cooperation.

Prime Minister Drew used the global platform to champion the cause of Small Island Developing States, stressing that nations like St. Kitts and Nevis continue to carry a heavy burden from a climate crisis they did very little to create.

In his address, Dr. Drew called for greater climate justice, stronger partnerships, and more meaningful international support for small and vulnerable countries that face rising environmental and economic pressures. He emphasized that climate solutions must not be imposed from the top down, but must be shaped by the communities most directly affected.

According to the Prime Minister, sustainable climate action is strongest when local communities are placed at the center of decision-making. He noted that the people living closest to the challenges often understand the realities best and must be active partners in designing practical solutions.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the Berlin forum forms part of his administration’s wider push to position St. Kitts and Nevis as a vocal advocate for climate resilience, sustainable development, and people-centered policy on the world stage.

However, Dr. Drew’s latest overseas engagement also comes as public attention at home continues to focus on the frequency of high-level international travel by government officials. While supporters point to the importance of global diplomacy for a small island state seeking climate financing, development partnerships, and international visibility, critics have repeatedly questioned whether the administration’s overseas presence is delivering visible benefits for citizens facing pressing domestic concerns.

Still, the Berlin Climate Mobility Forum provides another opportunity for St. Kitts and Nevis to press its case before global decision-makers. For small island states, the climate issue is not theoretical. It is tied directly to coastal protection, food security, infrastructure, livelihoods, housing, tourism, migration pressures, and the future stability of communities.

Prime Minister Drew’s message in Berlin was clear: countries that contribute the least to climate change must not be left alone to manage its most serious consequences.

His appearance at the forum reinforces St. Kitts and Nevis’ continued effort to remain active in international climate discussions while seeking practical solutions to protect lives, strengthen resilience, and secure a more sustainable future for generations to come.

As the Prime Minister continues his global engagements, the central question for many citizens will be whether these international appearances translate into stronger results at home.