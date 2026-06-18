ECCB Names Phillip John of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as 2026 ECCB–Thomas De La Rue Scholar

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 18, 2026 — The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank has announced Phillip John of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the recipient of the prestigious 2026 ECCB–Thomas De La Rue Scholarship, marking another major investment in the future intellectual and technological capacity of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

John emerged as the successful candidate following what the ECCB described as a rigorous assessment process, based on his fulfilment of the scholarship criteria and overall evaluation results.

The Vincentian scholar is pursuing a Master of Science degree in Environmental Data Science and Machine Learning at Imperial College London, one of the world’s leading institutions in science, technology, research, and innovation.

The award is especially significant as the region continues to place increasing emphasis on data science, environmental resilience, digital transformation, economic modelling, and evidence-based policy solutions. John’s area of study sits at the intersection of climate, technology, analytics, and sustainable development — fields considered critical to the future of small island developing states.

The ECCB–Thomas De La Rue Scholarship was relaunched in 2025 under a revised Aide Memoire to support outstanding citizens of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a clear commitment to advancing the development of the Currency Union.

Preference is given to applicants pursuing graduate studies in economics and data science. These include specialisations such as monetary economics, financial economics, econometrics, finance, public finance, regional integration, tourism economics, energy economics, development economics, data analytics, statistical modelling, machine learning, big data, and related disciplines.

The scholarship provides funding of up to US$25,000 per scholar and is tenable for a maximum period of two academic years. The award may be used for tuition, university fees, support materials, on-campus accommodation, economic costs, and one return airfare.

According to the ECCB, nine candidates from six member countries submitted applications for the 2026 scholarship. The applicants came from Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

As part of the scholarship programme, John will also undertake an internship at the ECCB’s Research, Statistics and Data Analytics Department, where he will gain practical experience while contributing to the Bank’s work in data analysis, research, and evidence-based financial and economic policy support.

In keeping with the developmental objectives of the programme, scholarship recipients are required, upon completion of their studies, to work in any ECCB member country for a minimum period equivalent to the length of their studies plus one additional year. This requirement is designed to ensure that the knowledge, skills, and expertise gained through the programme are invested directly back into the region.

The ECCB congratulated John on his achievement and extended best wishes for his academic journey and future career. The Bank also expressed appreciation to all applicants for their interest in the scholarship programme and their commitment to education and regional development.

The ECCB–Thomas De La Rue Scholarship is a collaborative initiative supporting tertiary-level education in areas that contribute to the economic, social, and technological advancement of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

Through the programme, the ECCB continues to strengthen its role not only as the region’s monetary authority, but also as a key champion of human capital development, innovation, and long-term regional transformation.