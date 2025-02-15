PC Trevion Gaskin Returns Home After Advanced Training at Abu Dhabi Police College

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is proud to welcome home Police Constable (PC) Trevion Gaskin, who recently completed a comprehensive training program at the Abu Dhabi Police College. His participation was made possible through a partnership between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Association of Caribbean Commissioners.

Over the past four months, from October 2024 to February 2025, PC Gaskin underwent rigorous training in four key areas: physical fitness, drilling, academic studies, and marksmanship. The program also featured cutting-edge virtual reality simulations focused on evidence-based investigations and law enforcement safety training.

PC Gaskin earned a prestigious Level 5 certificate from the National Qualification Centre in Advanced Police Science, joining law enforcement officers from 29 countries in this transformative experience. Reflecting on his time abroad, PC Gaskin shared that immersing himself in a new culture had been both personally and professionally enriching. He expressed a renewed appreciation for life and policing in St. Kitts and Nevis and looks forward to sharing his knowledge and encouraging his colleagues to pursue similar opportunities.

Commissioner of Police James Sutton commended PC Gaskin’s dedication and achievements, expressing deep pride in his progress. He reiterated his commitment to supporting officers’ professional development while ensuring the highest standards of service to the nation.

The RSCNPF extended its gratitude to the UAE for its continued partnership in enhancing local law enforcement capabilities.

Join us in celebrating PC Gaskin’s accomplishments and his dedication to strengthening community policing across St. Kitts and Nevis.

#RSCNPF #SKNPoliceTraining #CommunityPolicing #StKittsNevis