CONSULTATION FOR SOME, SILENCE FOR OTHERS: PM DREW’S DOUBLE STANDARD ON FREE MOVEMENT EXPOSED

Critics blast the Prime Minister’s “selective democracy” — consulting the public on CARICOM, but not on Nigeria.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (SKN Times) — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s refusal to sign the historic CARICOM–OECS Free Movement Pact has sparked outrage across St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean, with many accusing the administration of hypocrisy, inconsistency, and selective transparency.

While Dr. Drew insists that the country must “consult the people first” before joining the regional free movement initiative, his government had no such hesitation in advancing a string of agreements with the Federal Republic of Nigeria — agreements that could open the door to the very kind of unrestricted movement and economic integration he claims require national debate.

The Great CARICOM Paradox

Four fellow Caribbean nations — Barbados, Belize, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominica — boldly signed on to the new pact, heralding it as a landmark step toward unity, shared opportunity, and regional identity. Yet, St. Kitts and Nevis stood apart, wrapped in what Drew described as a “cautious pause.”

The Prime Minister publicly stated that “the people must be consulted” before any final decision is made — a stance that many view as little more than political theatre. Critics argue that Drew’s supposed commitment to participatory democracy conveniently appears only when regional integration is at stake, not when his government is pursuing external partnerships that could alter the country’s demographic, economic, and cultural landscape.

No Consultation on Nigeria

In March, Drew led a high-profile delegation to Nigeria, signing multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) covering trade, education, agriculture, technology, and cultural exchange. One of those agreements, in particular, promotes “seamless and invisible borders” between the two nations — effectively creating a framework for greater mobility of people, goods, and investment between St. Kitts and Nevis and Africa’s most populous country.

The MOUs further outlined opportunities for the importation of Nigerian food products and surplus agricultural goods, as well as potential student and professional exchanges. Yet, there was no national consultation, no parliamentary debate, and no stakeholder review — just the Prime Minister’s personal diplomatic stamp of approval.

Selective Democracy or Strategic Deflection?

Observers are asking a simple but explosive question: Why is consultation necessary when it comes to Caribbean brothers and sisters, but not when it involves Nigeria?

Political analysts describe Drew’s actions as an exercise in “selective democracy” — invoking consultation as a shield when convenient and abandoning it when politically expedient. His hesitation on CARICOM integration is being read not as caution, but as a calculated act of isolation designed to placate nationalist sentiment and distract from domestic policy failures.

“The irony,” one regional commentator noted, “is that Drew’s government hesitates to sign a pact promoting regional unity — yet embraces a partnership that could reshape migration, trade, and culture with a country halfway across the Atlantic, without a whisper to the people.”

Eroding Trust and Regional Standing

The fallout extends beyond policy. Regional observers warn that St. Kitts and Nevis risks losing credibility within CARICOM and the OECS by appearing indecisive and politically insular. The Drew administration’s diplomatic pattern — one of inconsistency, opacity, and political double-talk — has left even supporters quietly uneasy.

As one political strategist bluntly put it:

“You can’t preach democracy at home and practice diplomacy in secret abroad. Either the people matter in all decisions, or they don’t matter at all.”

For a government that claims to champion transparency and citizen participation, the glaring contradiction between the Prime Minister’s “consultation-first” rhetoric and his unilateral actions on Nigeria raises deeper concerns about credibility, governance, and truth in leadership.

A Question of Principle

At its core, this controversy isn’t about CARICOM versus Nigeria — it’s about honesty, accountability, and the sanctity of public trust. Drew’s double standard reveals a troubling trend: consultation not as a democratic principle, but as a political tool, deployed selectively to delay or disguise decisions that might be unpopular or politically risky.

As CARICOM’s vision of free movement moves ahead without St. Kitts and Nevis, one thing has become painfully clear: this government’s borders may be invisible on paper, but its hypocrisy is in full view.