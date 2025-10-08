PM DREW ON “FAIR SHARE”: “THE CONSTITUTION IS CLEAR!”



Prime Minister declares Nevis’ long-touted “Fair Share” campaign legally baseless — signaling its death on arrival. Drew reminds the nation that the Constitution—not emotion—governs revenue sharing, in a stunning reversal of the very issue that once toppled the Team Unity government led by former PM Dr. Timothy Harris.

In a bombshell statement that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has effectively pronounced the death of the “Fair Share” crusade, dismissing it as constitutionally groundless and politically misleading.

Speaking candidly during a recent roundtable discussion, PM Drew asserted that the Federation’s Constitution is “crystal clear” on how revenues should be distributed between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). He made it clear that his administration would adhere strictly to the constitutional framework, not to political sloganeering.

“The Constitution is clear in terms of how revenue should be shared,” Drew declared. “It speaks to taxable revenue — the tax base — and how those funds are divided after common services such as national security are paid. It’s based on population: roughly 25 percent for Nevis and 75 percent for St. Kitts.”

PM Drew’s Verdict — “Fair Share” Has No Legal Ground

In a move viewed by many as a direct challenge to Premier Mark Brantley, Drew revealed that he has instructed the Ministry of Finance and the new Financial Secretary to follow the constitutional guidelines to the letter.

“Anything else outside of that,” Drew stated, “would be a matter of the Constitution being affected.”

This blunt declaration leaves little room for interpretation. It not only undermines Brantley’s “Fair Share” narrative but also exposes the political theater surrounding the issue — one that has divided federal and Nevisian leadership for years.

Historical Irony — The Same Issue That Toppled Team Unity

The timing and tone of Drew’s statement have revived a deep political irony. It was Premier Mark Brantley himself who, in 2022, brought down the Team Unity government led by former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris over the very issue of “Fair Share.”

Brantley had accused Harris of shortchanging Nevis and refusing to deliver a just portion of the Federation’s revenues — particularly from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. His persistent demands and public clashes over financial allocations ultimately fractured the coalition, leading to its spectacular collapse.

Now, in a twist of fate, the same issue that Brantley used to destroy a government has been dismissed outright by his new federal partner, Dr. Drew — this time on constitutional grounds.

The Constitutional Line — No Room for Political Spin

PM Drew’s interpretation leaves no ambiguity. The Constitution, he emphasized, governs revenue derived from taxation and lays out a formula based on population and essential federal services.

“When the CBI became a major source of income,” Drew explained, “questions arose as to how those revenues should be shared. Our position is that the Constitution already gives a guideline as to how revenues are shared. Since this is a non-tax revenue source, the decision in principle is to share it exactly how the Constitution says.”

This statement is a policy bombshell: it effectively signals that Nevis’ decades-old cry for “Fair Share” — unless backed by constitutional amendment — is legally dead on arrival.

Political Implications — Brantley’s Corner Shrinks

The fallout for Premier Brantley could be immense.

His signature political rallying cry has just been neutralized by the very federal leader he once helped to install.

has just been neutralized by the very federal leader he once helped to install. The constitutional clarity presented by PM Drew leaves little legal or moral ground for continued agitation.

for continued agitation. And politically, the optics are devastating: Drew has framed himself as the steady defender of the Constitution, while Brantley risks being seen as the man who destroyed one government over a slogan that has no constitutional basis.

Analysis — The End of a Political Myth

PM Drew’s statement doesn’t just close the book on the “Fair Share” debate — it rewrites the political history of its fallout.

In 2022, “Fair Share” was a war cry that dismantled the Team Unity administration. In 2025, it is a constitutional mirage, stripped bare by the cold letter of the law.

By declaring, “The Constitution is clear,” PM Drew has buried the central myth of Nevisian victimhood that Brantley leveraged for political survival. His message is unequivocal and historic:

The era of emotional politics is over. The Constitution — not convenience — decides what is fair.