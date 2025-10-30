FLOW St. Kitts-Nevis Board Approves EC $0.70 Dividend for Shareholders Covering Four Fiscal Years

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (October 30, 2025) — The Board of Cable & Wireless (St. Kitts & Nevis) Ltd, which trades under the FLOW brand, has announced the approval of a dividend payment of EC $0.70 per share to its shareholders, marking a long-awaited return to distributions after several fiscal years.

In an official statement issued this week, the company confirmed that the dividend will cover the fiscal years 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. It is payable to shareholders on record as of September 19, 2025, with payment facilitated by the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) effective October 24, 2025.

“The Board is pleased to declare this dividend as recognition of our shareholders’ continued confidence in the company,” the statement read. “The payment reflects our steady recovery, renewed focus on operational efficiency, and commitment to delivering value across the telecommunications sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

FLOW’s Board also noted that further communication will follow regarding the convening of the company’s Annual General Meeting, which will address the financial statements and governance matters for the fiscal years 2021 through 2024.

The announcement comes just over a year after the Eastern Caribbean Securities Commission (ECSC) disclosed that Cable & Wireless (St. Kitts & Nevis) Limited had been fined EC $100,000 for breaching the Securities (Continuing Disclosure Obligations of Issuers) Regulations under the Securities Act CAP 21.16, according to an ECSC release dated August 20, 2024.

The dividend approval signals a stabilizing turn for the telecoms operator, which has faced regional regulatory scrutiny in recent years amid shifting disclosure requirements and evolving compliance standards.

Analysts suggest that the move could bolster investor confidence in the Eastern Caribbean telecommunications market and may prompt other regional entities to follow suit with similar multi-year dividend declarations once audit backlogs are cleared.