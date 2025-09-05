1228/2025

PM Drew calls for a “Trans-Atlantic Bridge of Hope” between Africa and the Caribbean

ALGIERS, ALGERIA, September 4, 2025 – A call for transforming the painful history of the transatlantic slave trade into a “Trans-Atlantic bridge of hope” linking Africa and the Caribbean, has been made.

That call has come from St. Kits and Nevis’ Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew at the 4th Intra-Africa Trade Fair in Algiers, Algreria.

Dr. Drew generated resounding applauses when he mentioned during his presentation as part of the presidential panel, that the Caribbean is the sixth region of the African Union and shares deep historical ties with Africa.

He referred to the Atlantic Slave Trade and suggested the task was now to turn that history into a future of shared prosperity.

Prime Minister Drew pointed out that our African ancestors were taken from Africa to the Caribbean to work on plantations to the economic benefit of the European countries.

“Today, instead of looking at that event that harmed us, we can see hope today and what we can call the Trans-Atlantic Bridge of Hope, where we connect the Caribbean and Africa through trade for all,” he said.

The St. Kitts and Nevis leader emphasized the opportunities for partnership in trade, investment, education, renewable energy, tourism, health, sports, and the creation of industries.

He pointed out that while Africa-Caribbean trade currently stands at less than 1%, the potential for growth is limitless.

The September 4th to 10th IAF under the slogan “Gateway to New Opportunities,” brings together delegations from 140 countries and over 2,000 companies from Africa and beyond including nearly 200 Algerian companies.