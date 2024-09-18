H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams Emphasizes Interconnection of Sustainability and Security as 79th UNGA High-Level Week Approaches

In her address, H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, St. Kitts and Nevis’s Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations, aptly stated, “Sustainability and security are two sides of the same coin.” As the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approaches, her words resonate strongly with the ongoing efforts of #TeamSKNUN. The team is diligently working to ensure that the Prime Ministerial delegation achieves significant impact and results during the High-Level Week, focusing on critical areas such as sustainable development, #citizensafety, and national #security.

The High-Level Week will commence with the Summit of the Future from September 22nd to 23rd and continue from September 24th to 30th. This year’s theme, “Leaving No One Behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, #SustainableDevelopment, and Human #Dignity for Present and Future Generations,” underscores the UN’s commitment to addressing global challenges through collective action.

The United Nations remains the epicenter of multilateral #diplomacy, spearheading efforts to tackle a range of issues from access to water to #conflictprevention, and #crime and #security. The forthcoming sessions promise to reinforce the UN’s pivotal role in devising diplomatic solutions for these pressing global concerns.