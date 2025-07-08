PM DREW BRAGS ABOUT $1.9 MILLION INVESTED IN HOT PEPPER PLANTATION WHILE LOCAL FARMERS STRUGGLE AND MEDICINAL CANNABIS INDUSTRY STAGNATES

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — While local farmers are drowning in unpaid invoices and rotting cabbages, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew proudly boasts that his government has already poured $1.9 million into the development of a Tabasco-branded hot pepper plantation—and the nation is boiling with outrage.

Just months ago, a Dieppe Bay farmer reportedly lost hundreds of pounds of cabbage after the government’s agricultural chiller malfunctioned. To add insult to injury, many local farmers still wait 4 to 6 months to be paid for their produce delivered to the Department of Agriculture for resale to local enterprises.

And yet, the Drew-led administration has found the funds and urgency to fast-track a hot pepper export scheme, with 100 acres already cleared for Tabasco pepper farming and processing—land that citizens are told is “not available” when they apply for housing.

But it gets worse.

In a twist that defies logic, the hot pepper project has superseded the nation’s medicinal cannabis initiative, which has been stagnating despite bold promises. Over two years ago, the Minister of Agriculture himself publicly lamented the glacial pace of the marijuana industry, declaring:

“I don’t understand why it’s crawling. The marijuana industry is literally money growing on trees.”

Now, the same minister is spearheading a pepper farm revolution that has left farmers confused, disillusioned, and discombobulated. Why is the government prioritizing chili over cannabis? Why are foreign partnerships moving forward while local entrepreneurs and traditional farmers are left in limbo?

The Drew administration says the pepper mash from this grand project will be exported to Louisiana, but critics are asking: What about St. Kitts?

What about local food security?

What about timely payments to farmers?

What about support for homegrown industries like cannabis?

The Prime Minister’s hot pepper dream has quickly turned into a fiery nightmare for many. While the nation’s agricultural backbone buckles under bureaucratic neglect and poor infrastructure, government efforts seem laser-focused on foreign exports and photo ops.

It’s a bold new crop economy, they say. But for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, it’s starting to feel more like plantation economics 2.0—complete with heat, sweat, and broken promises.