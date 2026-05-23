Fatal Half Moon Bay Crash Claims Life of Victoria McElwee as Police Launch Investigation



Vehicle reportedly struck curb wall, flipped multiple times, and collided with building at Half Moon Bay Villas

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of Victoria McElwee, a resident of Half Moon Bay Villas, Frigate Bay, on the night of Friday, May 22, 2026.

According to police, the tragic incident occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight along Half Moon Bay Road.

Initial investigations suggest that the vehicle in which Ms. McElwee was travelling struck a curb wall. The impact reportedly caused the driver to lose control, after which the vehicle flipped multiple times before colliding with a building at Half Moon Bay Villas.

The vehicle eventually came to rest on its roof, with Ms. McElwee trapped inside. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the area and collected items believed to be of evidential value as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have indicated that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the precise cause of Ms. McElwee’s death.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under active investigation, and the RSCNPF has stated that further updates will be issued as the matter progresses.

In a statement, the police force extended its sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Ms. McElwee during this extremely difficult time.

The fatal accident has added to a deeply sorrowful period for the nation, as communities across St. Kitts and Nevis continue to reflect on a series of recent tragic incidents.

St. Kitts-Nevis Daily / SKN Times joins in extending condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones of Victoria McElwee.