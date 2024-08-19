PM Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew Reaffirms Confidence in Police Chief James Sutton Amid Surge in Murders and Calls for His Ouster

Headline:

Basseterre, St. Kitts – August 19, 2024: Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew today seemingly reaffirmed his confidence in Commissioner of Police James Sutton following a critical meeting at Police Headquarters. This comes in the wake of the 25th murder for the year and the 63rd homicide since Dr. Drew assumed the role of Minister of National Security.

The meeting, held immediately upon the Prime Minister’s return from a scheduled personal leave, was convened to address urgent national security concerns in the Federation. Despite the ongoing violence and increasing pressure on the government to take decisive action, Dr. Drew’s engagement with Commissioner Sutton signals continued support for the police chief’s leadership during this challenging period.

This high-stakes discussion comes amid mounting speculation that as many as six national security advisors have expressed a lack of confidence in Sutton’s ability to manage the escalating crime situation. Allegations of discord within the security apparatus have raised questions about the Commissioner’s future, but Dr. Drew’s actions today suggest a desire to maintain stability within the police force as the administration grapples with the current crime wave.

While details of the discussions remain confidential, the Prime Minister’s decision to meet with Sutton directly underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s commitment to addressing the surge in violent crime. The outcome of this meeting will likely shape the immediate strategy for restoring public safety and confidence in law enforcement.

As the nation watches closely, the administration’s next steps will be critical in determining how effectively it can stem the tide of violence and restore a sense of security across St. Kitts and Nevis.