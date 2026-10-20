PLP’S MOMENTUM GROWS BEYOND ST. KITTS AND NEVIS! DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS LEADS HISTORIC NEW YORK DIASPORA LAUNCH AS PARTY EXPANDS ITS POLITICAL REACH!

Inaugural NYC/Northeast USA Chapter draws enthusiastic nationals, elects new leadership and signals expanding overseas organisation ahead of the next general election.

NEW YORK / BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The People’s Labour Party (PLP), led by former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, is celebrating another significant organisational milestone following the successful inaugural town hall meeting and launch of its New York/Northeast USA Diaspora Chapter.

Dozens of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals attended the historic Bronx gathering, which featured Dr. Harris, Deputy Leaders Calvin Pemberton and Dameon Lawrence, and Constituency Three candidate Troy “Spuddy” Hendrickson.

The enthusiastic reception represents another encouraging development for the opposition party, which continues expanding its political organisation at home and overseas.

A major highlight was the election of the chapter’s inaugural executive, headed by healthcare professional and doctoral student Courtney “Indy Huggins” Francis.

The following day, Sunday, October 18, party leaders, the newly elected executive and supporters attended a worship service at Crawford Memorial United Methodist Church in the Bronx.

“Our Sunday worship service was a beautiful and meaningful occasion,” Pemberton said. “It reminded us that beyond political differences, we share a common heritage, a love for our country and a responsibility to serve our people with humility, compassion and integrity.”

The PLP has announced seven candidates for the next general election, with an eighth anticipated. Supporters say the new chapter will help strengthen the party’s connection with nationals overseas.

Founded just over a decade ago, the PLP has presented seven candidates for the upcoming general election, with an eighth expected to be announced. The party could also field three female candidates, potentially marking a significant milestone in political representation.

Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris — PLP Leader

“I am deeply satisfied with the tremendous success of our inaugural town hall and the extraordinary warmth, enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by our nationals in New York. Their reception confirms the importance of remaining connected with our diaspora. Together, we are strengthening the People’s Labour Party, expanding opportunities for meaningful participation and building a movement committed to taking St. Kitts and Nevis in the right direction.”

Calvin Pemberton — PLP Deputy Leader

“Our Sunday worship service was a beautiful and meaningful occasion. Following Saturday’s successful gathering, it was fitting that our leadership, newly elected diaspora executive and supporters came together in thanksgiving, fellowship and prayer. It reminded us that beyond political differences, we share a common heritage, a love for our country and a responsibility to serve our people with humility, compassion and integrity. We are particularly grateful for the warm hospitality extended to us by the church community and our nationals in the Bronx.”

Supporters believe the expanding diaspora network strengthens the PLP’s prospects of returning to government.

The party’s message remains clear: RIGHT DIRECTION!

Whether growing organisational momentum translates into electoral success will ultimately be decided by the voters of St. Kitts and Nevis.