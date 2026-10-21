GRENADA ELECTION 2026: NEW PRIVATE POLL SUGGESTS ADVANTAGE FOR PETER DAVID IN KEY ST. GEORGE SEAT!

Incumbent Peter David appears to hold an edge over NDC challenger Claudette Joseph in a closely watched constituency contest as Grenada prepares for the November 5 general election.

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — OCTOBER 21, 2026 — A privately commissioned opinion poll has sparked fresh political discussion in Grenada, with reported findings suggesting an advantage for incumbent Member of Parliament Peter David in the Town of St. George constituency ahead of the November 5 general election.

The constituency is being contested by incumbent Member of Parliament Peter David, leader of the Democratic People’s Movement (DPM), Claudette Joseph of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Troy Noel of the New National Party (NNP).

Findings discussed Wednesday on the television programme Corridors of Power, broadcast on WPG 10 TV and MTV, reportedly indicated that David held a narrow lead over Joseph in declared voting intentions.

The poll, reportedly conducted by a regional polling firm for private sponsors, also examined candidate approval, leadership preferences and undecided voters.

DPM advocate Bert Brathwaite welcomed the reported findings while emphasizing the importance of continued campaigning.

“We are certainly going to be focused through the rest of the campaign with the intention of trying to retain the seat for Mr. David,” Brathwaite said.

NNP advocate Akima Paul Lambert acknowledged David’s constituency following but cautioned against drawing firm conclusions.

“My view remains that it will be closely contested,” Lambert said.

David has previously secured constituency victories in 2003, 2008, 2018 and 2022, contesting under different political parties. Joseph challenged him in the 2022 election.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has also been campaigning alongside Joseph as the NDC seeks to secure the constituency.

Important questions remain about the poll’s methodology. The polling firm’s identity, sample size, fieldwork dates, margin of error and detailed voting-intention figures were not provided in the information released, making independent assessment of the findings difficult.

With Grenadians scheduled to vote on November 5, the Town of St. George contest remains one of the closely watched constituency races in the country’s general election campaign.